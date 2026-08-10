Como sign England defender Chalobah from Chelsea

"I can't wait to bring my experience to the team, feel the incredible atmosphere at the stadium, and connect with the fans," said Chalobah.

Como have completed the signing of England centre-back Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea for a reported fee of 30 million euros ($34.5 million), the Serie A club announced Sunday.

The 27-year-old has penned a five-year deal with Cesc Fabregas’s ambitious side, who will play in the Champions League for the first time this season.

“I can’t wait to bring my experience to the team, feel the incredible atmosphere at the stadium, and connect with the fans,” said Chalobah, who made 151 appearances for Chelsea.

“I will give my absolute all every single day to make history together.”

Como pipped AC Milan and Juventus to Italy’s fourth and final Champions League place last season.

Scudetto holders Inter Milan had also been heavily linked with a move for Chalobah, before reportedly deciding the asking price was too high.

“Trevoh is an important signing for us and a player who represents the level of ambition we have at this club,” said Como coach Fabregas, a former Chelsea midfielder.

“He is a leader who can raise the level of the team, and I am very happy that he has chosen Como.”

Chalobah was part of the England squad which finished third at the World Cup last month, after receiving a late call-up as a replacement for the injured Tino Livramento.

He could make his Como debut when they visit Udinese in their Serie A opener on August 22.