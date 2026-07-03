David v Goliath as Cape Verde face Messi’s Argentina at World Cup

'It is the match of our lives, but we are going to enjoy it and give our best,' said Cape Verde head coach Bubista.

A classic David versus Goliath encounter will take centre stage at the World Cup on Friday as tiny Cape Verde face Lionel Messi and Argentina with a place in the last 16 at stake.

Cape Verde’s fairytale run

Cape Verde, the smallest nation ever to reach the knockout rounds, face the defending champions in Miami dreaming of pulling off what would be the greatest upset in World Cup history.

The Atlantic archipelago have become one of the fairytale stories of this year’s expanded 48-team tournament, confounding expectations by earning a draw with Spain before squeezing into the last 32 ahead of Group H rivals Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Argentina, who breezed into the knockout rounds with the help of six goals from captain Messi, will be expected to swat aside the African qualifiers to move one step closer to their dream of back-to-back World Cup titles.

But Cape Verde insist they will not be overawed by the occasion and the prospect of sharing a field with the reigning world champions and eight-time Ballon D’Or winner Messi.

‘There is nothing to fear or worry too much about’

“We are calm because we earned our place here on merit and there is nothing to fear or worry too much about,” Cape Verde coach Bubista said.

“We know the importance of the match ahead. It is the match of our lives, but we are going to enjoy it and give our best. There is no other thought in our minds than trying to advance past this round.”

Netherlands-born Cape Verde midfielder Deroy Duarte was similarly nonplussed, saying the minnows would relish the chance to make history.

“Everything is an honour and a reward, and we see Argentina as a game like this — another chance to make histor,” Duarte said.

“So why not? We will give everything and then at the end of the game we will see.”

‘Not here by accident’

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, who will mark his 100th game in charge of the South American giants in Friday’s encounter, insists his team will not be taking their opponents lightly, pointing to their unbeaten record in the group stage.

“This is a team that hasn’t lost,” said Scaloni.

“They aren’t here by accident. We have to respect them, and that is what we will do.”

A win for Argentina will see them into a last 16 game against either Australia or Egypt, who meet in Dallas on Friday.

Australia coach Tony Popovic has challenged the Socceroos to make history by winning their first ever World Cup knockout game.

“It will be a special match and we want to show Australian football on the world stage,” Popovic said on Thursday, adding that “if we perform well, we have a chance to make history.”

Egypt enter the game with fitness concerns swirling around talismanic former Liverpool Mohamed Salah, who is nursing a hamstring problem.

Coach Hossam Hassan said Salah would not be risked unless “I am 100 percent sure he is fit and raring to go.”

In Friday’s other game, Ghana, like Egypt, are hoping to buck what has been a disappointing start to the knockout rounds for African teams when they face Colombia in Kansas City.

So far, five of the nine African teams in the last 32 have been eliminated, with South Africa, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Democratic Republic of Congo and Algeria all heading for the exit. Only Morocco have made it through to the last 16.

Ghana’s Queiroz – ‘We have to make it better’

Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz said he hopes to buck that trend against a dangerous Colombian team.

“We have to make it better,” Queiroz said of the African exodus. “So it is on our shoulders to be sure that we add another African team to the next round. That’s our duty.”

Algeria were eliminated in a 2-0 loss to Switzerland on Thursday as Portugal and Spain advanced to the last 16.

Portugal defeated Croatia 2-1 in a drama-filled game in Toronto, while Spain swatted aside Austria 3-0 to extend their incredible unbeaten streak to 35 matches.