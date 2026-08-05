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Turkish club Trabzonspor in ‘negotiations’ to sign Salah

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

5 August 2026

10:07 am

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Salah had also been linked with Trabzonspor's Super Lig rivals Besiktas.

Turkish club Trabzonspor in 'negotiations' to sign Salah

Former Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is in talks with Trabzonspor. Photo: News Images / NurPhoto via AFP

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Mohamed Salah is in “transfer negotiations” with Trabzonspor and is expected to arrive in Turkey on Wednesday for talks, the Black Sea club said Tuesday.

The Egyptian star left Liverpool at the end of last season after an illustrious nine-year spell at Anfield, during which he won the Champions League and two Premier League titles.

“Mohamed Salah, with whom we have begun transfer negotiations, will be at Istanbul Ataturk Airport… at 12:00 on Wednesday, August 5,” Trabzonspor said in a statement.

“The player is scheduled to arrive in Trabzon on the same day in the evening hours.”

Salah netted 257 goals for Liverpool in 442 appearances in all competitions, making him the third top goalscorer in the club’s history.

He has also scored 193 Premier League goals, 191 of them for the Reds, putting him fourth in the all-time list behind English trio Alan Shearer, Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney.

The 34-year-old Salah was far from his best in a struggling Liverpool team last term, scoring only seven times in the league.

He last played at the World Cup, helping Egypt reach the last 16 for the first time since 1934 before they blew a two-goal lead to suffer an agonising loss to eventual runners-up Argentina.

Salah had also been linked with Trabzonspor’s Super Lig rivals Besiktas.

Trabzonspor finished third in the Turkish top flight last season, nine points clear of Besiktas, to qualify for the Europa League play-off round.

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Salah has scored 66 goals in 119 international appeara

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