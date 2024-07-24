De Bruyne won’t be leaving Man City says Guardiola

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad were believed to be interested in De Bruyne.

Pep Guardiola insists Kevin De Bruyne will not leave Manchester City this season after reports the Belgium star could move to Saudi Arabia.



De Bruyne has just one year left on his current City contract and the midfielder revealed recently he has spoken with his wife Michele about his future plans.

“For Michele an exotic adventure is OK,” De Bruyne said in a hint that he could end his successful spell at Premier League champions City.

But UK press reports on Tuesday said City manager Guardiola had rejected any thought of the 33-year-old being allowed to walk away this season.

Speaking ahead of Manchester City’s friendly against Celtic in North Carolina, Guardiola told reporters “Kevin isn’t leaving”.

De Bruyne returned after missing the first half of last season due to injury and helped City make history with a fourth successive Premier League title.

He has been with City since joining from Wolfsburg in 2015, winning 15 major trophies including six Premier League titles and one Champions League crown.

While Guardiola is adamant, his influential playmaker will stay at the Etihad Stadium this term, it remains to be seen if he can persuade the Belgian to remain in Manchester longer than that

“My eldest (child) is now eight years old and knows nothing but England. He also asks how long I will play at City. Once the time comes, we will have to deal with it in a certain way,” De Bruyne said in a recent interview.

“At my age, you have to be open to everything. You talk about unbelievable amounts in what may be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that.

“If I play there for two years, I will be able to earn an incredible amount of money.”



Meanwhile, Guardiola claimed City would not make major changes to his squad before their Premier League season kicks off against Chelsea on August 18.

Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze has been linked with the champions, while City goalkeeper Ederson has potential offers from Saudi Arabia.

“Of course, until the last day, we have chances (to make transfers), I don’t rule it out the option to have new players but I think there is an 85,90 per cent chance we will have the same squad,” Guardiola said.

“I feel comfortable, because the quality of human beings we have in the squad is difficult to be replaced, and the quality is there.

“But we’ll see, I don’t know in the last moment if someone comes for some players and they leave, we’re going to decide.

“If someone leaves, we’re going to talk about that.”



Celtic edge City in pre-season friendly



Meanwhile, Nicolas Kuhn scored twice and Luis Palma netted the decider in the 68th minute to give Celtic a 4-3 victory over City in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

Norway’s Erling Haaland, wearing the City captain’s armband for the first time, nodded home an equalizer in the 57th minute only for Honduran international Palma to tap in the winning goal on a breakaway at the University of North Carolina’s Kenan Memorial Stadium.