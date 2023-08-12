England, Australia set up World Cup semifinal blockbuster

By AFP

England battled past a physical Colombia 2-1 and Australia survived a thrilling penalty shootout against France on Saturday to set up a blockbuster Women’s World Cup semifinal.

Sarina Wiegman’s European champions fought back from going down to a stunning Leicy Santos goal for a deserved win in front of a pro-Colombian crowd of 75,000 in Sydney.

England will be back at Stadium Australia on Wednesday and will face an even more hostile reception against the co-hosts.

In the other quarterfinal of the day, Australia beat France 7-6 in a nerve-shredding penalty shootout to reach the last four for the first time in their history.

Colombia, playing in their first quarterfinal, took the lead against the run of play through a wonderful dipping effort from the edge of the box by Santos on 44 minutes.

But England struck back deep in first-half stoppage time when Lauren Hemp pounced on a goalkeeping error by a fumbling Catalina Perez, before Alessia Russo sealed the quarterfinal in the Lionesses’ favour with a cool second-half finish.

Colombia have a reputation for being physical and they dished out some roughhouse treatment.

Wiegman praised her players for keeping their cool while still remaining aggressive.

“We stay calm, we can see the goal, you don’t see panic,” said Wiegman, who took her native Netherlands to the 2019 final, where they lost 2-0 to the United States.

“We have had lots of challenges and we have got through.

“It shows the resilience of the team… they got through really well, they got up and got the win over the line.”

The 25th-ranked Colombia were among the many surprises at the World Cup, their stunning 2-1 win over Germany a highlight of the group phase.

They have also been one of the best-supported teams at the tournament and their fans dominated at Stadium Australia, their yellow shirts vastly outnumbering England supporters.

Their coach Nelson Abadia called the tournament “a turning point” for women’s football in Colombia.

“We are not satisfied but we have peace of mind because we know we had a very good performance throughout the World Cup,” he said.

“We proved how Colombia has progressed and evolved.”

– Penalty drama –

Australia emerged from a heart-stopping penalty shootout in Brisbane after 120 minutes of goalless stalemate against France.

It all came down in the shootout to Australia’s Cortnee Vine, and she coolly converted the winning kick to send the home crowd into raptures.

It ended a remarkable shootout that saw both teams take 10 penalties.

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson said it was the most emotionally draining night of his career.

“I’ve won medals, but I said to the team before this game that it’s not about the medals around your neck,” he added.

“It’s about the heart beating on the back of it. And the heart beating tonight in this team and in this country, unbelievable. I’m so freaking proud about this team.”

In front of a sell-out crowd of more than 50,000, Sam Kerr came off the bench in the second half and the talismanic striker duly converted her penalty in the shootout.

Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold had missed a chance to win the game in the shootout when her kick hit the post, but she saved twice from Kenza Dali after the VAR spotted she had both feet off her line the first time.

Vicki Becho missed France’s 10th penalty, and it was left to Vine to beat France’s substitute goalkeeper Solene Durand, who had been sent on especially for the shootout.

“You have to be proud of the girls tonight. They played an exceptional match,” French coach Herve Renard said.

In the other semi-final, Sweden will face Spain on Tuesday.

Spain beat the Netherlands 2-1 in extra time and Sweden defeated the 2011 champions Japan by the same scoreline on Friday, meaning there will be a new name on the World Cup trophy this year.

Outgoing holders the United States and former champions Norway and Germany are all already out.