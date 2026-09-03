Fernandez ‘didn’t hesitate’ over record Man City move

Fernandez, who has signed a five-year deal, said he had "always dreamed of being at a club as big as City".

Enzo Fernandez said he “didn’t hesitate for a second” when Manchester City made contact in his first interview since joining the club for a British record-equalling transfer fee of £125 million ($169 million).

The Argentina midfielder completed his move from Chelsea on Tuesday’s transfer deadline day, taking City’s spending to more than £450 million — a Premier League record for a single transfer window.

The 25-year-old joined Chelsea from Benfica in January 2023 for a then-British record fee of £107 million. His move to the Etihad matches the £125 million Liverpool paid for Alexander Isak last year.

Fernandez, sent off in Argentina’s 1-0 defeat by Spain in the World Cup final in July, had been linked with a move to Real Madrid earlier in the summer transfer window.

He will be a key part of City’s new-look midfield alongside England’s Elliot Anderson, who arrived from Nottingham Forest for £116 million in July.

Fernandez, who has signed a five-year deal, said he had “always dreamed of being at a club as big as City”.

“To be honest, from the first day they believed in me and called me to say they wanted me to join the club, I didn’t hesitate for a second,” he added.

“It’s a club… that has won a lot in recent years. It’s a club that is making history in football and, for me, it’s a huge challenge.”

Enzo Maresca is now at the helm at City after Pep Guardiola’s departure and has overseen a significant rebuild following the high-profile exits of Rodri, John Stones and Bernardo Silva.

Fernandez, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022, said despite the churn at the Etihad, City were building an “incredible” team.

He added he was looking forward to working again with Maresca, who previously coached him at Chelsea.

“He is a top manager, honestly,” he said. “I had him at my previous club. They were incredible moments. I learned so much with him. He’s very similar to Latin people, very passionate.

“So, for me, it’s a pleasure to work with him. I’m also grateful because he was very important in bringing me here. So it’s a huge pleasure for me to work alongside him and enjoy it.”