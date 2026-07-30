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FIFA proposal ‘an opportunity but not an obligation’, says Infantino

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

30 July 2026

09:33 am

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"It is a golden opportunity to turbocharge the development of the game globally," said Infantino.

FIFA proposal 'an opportunity but not an obligation', says Infantino

Gianni Infantino, Fifa’s president, during FIFA World Cup 2026, Spain vs Argentina, Final, match 104 at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford earlier this month. Photo: Leo Barrilari / Odyssey Images via AFP

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FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Wednesday that the proposed launch of a private subsidiary to exploit the commercial benefits of the World Cup was “an opportunity but not an obligation”.

A proposal to sell stakes in FIFA’s major competitions sparked disbelief and outrage globally since it was revealed Tuesday, but Infantino defended the idea, saying too little of football’s commercial value reached the parts of the game that need it most.

“FIFA Forward Enterprise, or FFE, is actually a proposal, an offer. It’s part of a democratic process – a consultation process – and, above all, it is an opportunity but not an obligation,” Infantino said in a video released Wednesday evening.

“It is a golden opportunity to turbocharge the development of the game globally. But again, it is just an offer, not an obligation.”

Infantino insisted the proposal was centred on unlocking “previously uncaptured commercial value” and was conditional on a democratic vote of FIFA’s 211 member associations and approval by the FIFA council.

“Capturing that value requires additional expertise, additional insight, distinct from governing and developing the sport,” he said.

“It would simply commercialise and organise all FIFA-owned competitions along with sponsorship, broadcast, licensing and new ventures for the benefit of FIFA’s 211 member associations.”

Infantino said the game would not change and the fans would be happier.

“Fans from everywhere in the world would gain immeasurably from this game-changing potential because it will transform football in their countries,” he said.

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Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) FIFA World Cup

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