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Chiefs look to sign Bafana World Cup hero

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By Mgosi Squad

Journalists

2 minute read

30 July 2026

01:31 pm

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Thapelo Maseko - Bafana Bafana

Kaizer Chiefs are interested in signing Thapelo Maseko, according to SportsBoom. Picture: Yuri CORTEZ / AFP.

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Kaizer Chiefs are exploring the possibility of signing Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thapelo Maseko, according to SportsBoom.

Chiefs to go for Maseko magic?

The publication reported on Thursday morning that Chiefs were considering signing Maseko, who starred for Bafana at the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

Maseko spent most of last season on loan from Sundowns at Cyprus side AEL Limassol. And he impressed Bafana head coach Hugo Broos enough to include him in his squad for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals. Maseko rewarded Broos by scoring the winning goal against South Korea that qualified Bafana for the last 32, reaching the knockout rounds of a World Cup finals for the first time ever.

The 22-year-old winger, however does not seem to be in Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso’s plans – he was not included in the Masandawana squad for the pre-season camp in Austria.

‘Welcoming the idea’

According to Sportsboom, “Mamelodi Sundowns are welcoming the idea of sending Maseko out on loan or even a permanent deal, a feat that bodes well for Kaizer Chiefs and their interest in Maseko.”

Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has said that he wants to sign four more attacking players before the transfer window closes at the end of September. Chiefs are already to reported to be on the brink of signing Stellenbosch’s young attacking star Langelihle Phili.


Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns)

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