Five Premier League talking points

AFP Sport looks at five talking points ahead of the start of the 2025-26 season.

Liverpool begin their bid for a record 21st English title on Friday, with Arne Slot’s revamped side installed as favourites to retain the Premier League crown.

Arsenal and Manchester City are the main contenders to end Liverpool’s reign, while Chelsea and Manchester United have questions to answer.



Champs Liverpool in pole position

When Liverpool host Bournemouth in the opening match of the top-flight season, the Reds will put on display an expensively overhauled team carrying great expectations.

Liverpool haven’t been crowned champions in successive campaigns since 1982-83 and 1983-84.

Emulating the feat of Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush and company would take the Anfield club past Manchester United into sole possession of the most English titles.

Chasing that target, while also competing for the Champions League, convinced boss Arne Slot to invest from a position of strength as Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez headlined a £256 million ($343 million) summer spree.

Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz have departed but Slot sees encouraging signs from a new-look attack that could yet include Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

“Last season we had a lot of ball possession but that didn’t always lead to promising situations. Now, we are better in creating than we were throughout the whole of last season,” he said.

Can Arsenal get over the line?

After finishing as runners-up for the last three seasons, Arsenal believe they are ready to end their long wait to win the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s side blew golden opportunities in the title race in 2023 and 2024, but last season was a frustrating injury-plagued affair that petered out with Liverpool 10 points ahead of them.

Arsenal haven’t won the title since 2004 and their only major trophy under Arteta is the 2020 FA Cup.

Having spent over £180 million on Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke and Kepa Arrizabalaga, Arteta is confident Arsenal can reach the promised land at last.

“We have been very close the last few seasons. We know what our targets are. There is a big belief in our ability to achieve that,” he said.

Man City face long road back to the top

Pep Guardiola has spent the close season engaged in a desperate attempt to halt Manchester City’s decline.

Continuing a major overhaul that started in the January transfer window, Guardiola has signed Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders and James Trafford.

With Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker leaving and Jack Grealish also on the way out, it has been a summer of change at the Etihad Stadium.

Whether Guardiola’s wheeling and dealing can take City back to the summit after a first trophyless season since 2017 is another matter.

Champions in six of the last eight seasons, City looked shockingly vulnerable during their slump to a third-place finish, while concerns remain over the durability of midfield talisman Rodri after his serious knee injury.

Chelsea’s world champs aim high

Fresh from their surprise Club World Cup success, Chelsea will look to carry the momentum into the domestic campaign.

Enzo Maresca’s men returned from the United States buoyed by their impressive 3-0 victory over Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain in the final, but are they for real?

The Blues had the youngest average age of a starting line-up across an entire Premier League season in the competition’s history last term.

Despite a turbulent campaign, Chelsea finished fourth to qualify for the Champions League and also won the UEFA Conference League.

Now emerging stars Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez are joined by new recruits Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens, Estevao Willian and Jorrel Hato as Chelsea set their sights even higher.

Man Utd eye redemption

Chastened by their lowest finish since 1973-74, Manchester United hope a complete revamp of their attack can inspire a redemptive season.

Ruben Amorim’s side ended 15th in the Premier League and suffered a toothless 1-0 defeat against fellow strugglers Tottenham in the Europa League final — a loss that cost them a place in the Champions League.

It was an appropriately limp conclusion to a humiliating season and Amorim is under intense pressure to turn the tide after spending £200 million on forwards Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Marcus Rashford has joined Barcelona on loan, with Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Rasmus Hojlund all likely to leave Old Trafford as Amorim tries to wake the sleeping giant.