Counting the hours — and the betting odds — to the Premier League

You won’t get 5000-1, but there’s plenty of other goodies.

When Leicester City won the English Premier League at starting odds of 5000-1, a top British bookmaker was offering the same price on Elvis being still alive and Barack Obama playing cricket for England in the Ashes.

Bookies still accept wacky bets from nut jobs – but not on the footie; they’ve learned their lesson.

About the best odds you’ll get on a rank outsider for the Premier League title in the 2025/26 season is Betway’s 1000.00 on newly promoted Burnley or Sunderland to win.

With the world’s most popular football league about to kick off this week, millions of fans will be keen to grab some form of wager on their favourite teams.

Boring top four

The top of the betting board, for the outright win, is predictable (and a bit boring), with last season’s top four teams occupying the top four slots – and at not particularly appealing odds either.

But there are a multitude of other bets available. Keen bettors on the Betway website will feel like a kid in a candy store with all the goodies on offer.

There’s Top Goalscorer, for example. Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is a 2.35 chance but there’s likely to be more demand for Liverpool’s Mo Salah at 6.00 and Alex Isak at 7.00.

The individual teams’ Top Goalscorer market will grab fans who know their favourite players well. West Ham’s Niclas Fullkrug at 5.95 might be to a Hammer’s taste.

Other categories include Top London Team, Most Assists, Total Points per side and even Not To Finish in the First 4. The latter has most teams at 1.00, but of interest for hefty punters might be Tottenham Hotspur at 1.12, Manchester United at 1.22 and Newcastle at 1.30.

There’s a Straight Forecast of one team to finish above another. How about Man United to top Chelsea at 500.00? Or vice versa at 25.50?