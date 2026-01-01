Fofana reckons ‘small details’ restricting Chelsea’s progress

"It was a tough game," said Fofana of the draw with Bournemouth.

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana believes “small details” are behind the Blues’ frustrating habit of letting leads slip after they were again pegged back in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Enzo Maresca’s side have lost 13 points at home from winning positions this season and are on a run of one Premier League win in seven games.



ALSO READ: Caballero defends Maresca after Palmer substitution sparks jeers

That sequence has seen Chelsea drop out of the top four, with the Blues wasting several chances against the Cherries as they failed to capitalise on their dominance for the second match in row following a defeat by Aston Villa on December 27.

“It was a tough game,” said Fofana of the draw with Bournemouth. “We tried to give everything but we didn’t kill the game in the second half.

“We had a few chances (which) we didn’t score. We need to kill the game and we need to score. It’s not only about the forward players, it’s everyone.”

David Brooks gave Bournemouth the lead after six minutes before Cole Palmer equalised from the penalty spot.

Enzo Fernandez’s shot into the top corner looked to have put Chelsea on the road to a much-needed win but they conceded again before half-time, with Justin Kluivert tapping in unmarked at the far post.

“We need to do better, we need to analyse and try to progress,” said Fofana.

“When you concede two, it’s frustrating… but we are only in December, and we need to progress.”

Fofana added: “I think we are getting closer, we are just missing small details.

“It’s been an up-and-down year. We got into the Champions League and we won the Club World Cup, which was good.”

Andoni Iraola’s side have now gone 10 games without a win in the league and have dropped from second in the table when they last won in October to 15th.

However, they have been beaten just once in their last five games and optimistic midfielder Alex Scott said: “We played much better and showed a lot more fight.

“Coming to a place like Chelsea is never easy. The second half wasn’t amazing in terms of possession, but we defended really well and it was a huge improvement from us.

“To score two set-piece goals is definitely a positive for us.”