Forest set to hire former Wolves boss Pereira: reports

Nottingham Forest are set to appoint Vitor Pereira as their fourth manager this season, according to reports on Friday.

Premier League strugglers Forest moved for Pereira after sacking Sean Dyche following Wednesday’s 0-0 draw against bottom-of-the-table Wolves.



Talks have progressed swiftly and a contract is believed to have been agreed, with the deal set to be announced soon.

Pereira had been out of work since being sacked by Wolves in November after a dismal start to the season.

The Portuguese coach had saved Wolves from relegation in 2024-25 after taking over from Gary O’Neil, but was unable to build on that success this term.

He has previously worked under volatile Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis at Greek club Olympiakos.

Pereira’s first game as Forest manager will be next week’s Europa League play-off round first leg at Fenerbahce.

But his main target is to preserve Forest’s Premier League status.

They sit three points above the relegation zone with 12 games to go.

Forest had 35 shots on goal against Wolves but could not find a way through and Dyche was dismissed just hours after the final whistle at the City Ground.



The 54-year-old was in charge for just 114 days, making him the third boss axed by Marinakis this season after Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou.