Germany hammer World Cup debutants Curacao after early scare

Germany won their first opening match at a World Cup since lifting the trophy in 2014 as they eased to...

Germany won their first opening match at a World Cup since lifting the trophy in 2014 as they eased to a 7-1 win against debutants Curacao in their opening Group E match in Houston on Sunday.

Germany in a good position

The Germans will face stiffer tests against group rivals Ecuador and Ivory Coast but the win against the tiny Caribbean nation puts them in a good position to progress to the knockout stages for the first time since 2014.

An early German goal by Felix Nmecha was cancelled out by a deflected strike from Livano Comenencia which had the Curacao fans, known as the Blue Wave, out of their seats in Houston.

However, Nico Schlotterbeck, Kai Havertz with a double, Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown and Deniz Undav scored to put to bed any possibility of one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history.

Brown – ‘It is indescribable’

“It is indescribable,” said 22-year-old Brown of his first ever goal for his country.

“To score in the first World Cup match, my family is there, then to celebrate with the guys — simply incredible.”

Germany settled early, Nmecha scoring a beauty in the sixth minute, receiving the ball from Florian Wirtz and curling the ball round a Curacao defender and past goalkeeper Eloy Room.

The goal had coach Julian Nagelsmann letting out a huge roar.

Nmecha, who like Musiala played for England at junior level before choosing Germany, went close minutes later with a rasping effort from outside the box.

German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who at 40 is the oldest German player ever to appear at a World Cup and is playing in his fifth global tournament, had had little to do until Comenencia struck with a shot which took a deflection.

While Germany’s senior citizen shook his head ruefully, the oldest coach to ever appear at the finals, 78-year-old Dick Advocaat, was up out of his seat arms raised.

Time to regroup

The drinks break allowed the Germans to regroup.

“The goal we conceded was unnecessary, but that’s part of it,” said Brown. “I’m proud that we didn’t let our heads drop.”

Soon after the restart Schlotterbeck’s header was brilliantly turned over the bar by Room.

The four-time world champions huffed and puffed round the Curacao goal, but time and again desperate defending frustrated their Germans.

However, the Curacao defence cracked in the 38th minute when an unmarked Schlotterbeck headed home from a corner for his first goal for his country.

The Germans went into the break with a two-goal advantage as Havertz stroked home a penalty after Nmecha had been brought down by Riechedly Bazoer.

Germany struck 69 seconds into the second half, Musiala running on to Joshua Kimmich’s pass and scoring from a tight angle.

It should have been 5-1 just after the hour mark but Leroy Sane sent his effort wide with only Room to beat.

Where Sane came up short Brown did not as the fullback fired home just before the second hydration break.

Substitute Undav made it six with his seventh goal in his last seven international appearances.

Havertz rounded it off with his 24th goal for Germany to replicate the same scoreline as they famously recorded against hosts Brazil in the 2014 semi-finals.