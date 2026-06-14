Williams vows Bafana will improve against Czechia

'We will train at that intensity and keep grinding,' the Bafana captain told SportyTV

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has vowed that his side will not give up the fight as they look to recover from their opening Group A defeat to hosts Mexico at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Bafana need to bounce back

South Africa will try to make amends for that 2-0 loss at the Azteca Stadium when they take on Czechia in their second Group A match at the Atlanta Stadium on Thursday (kick off 6pm SA time)

Both sides badly need the three points after Czechia also lost their opening match, going down 2-1 to South Korea.

“Now we know the level of the competition we will be much better,” Williams told SportyTV after the loss to Mexico.

“We will train at that intensity and keep grinding. We have two games left, two big games.”

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos went for a back five against Mexico, a formation he has rarely used since taking over five years ago.

But a poor error playing out from the back gifted Mexico an opening goal less than ten minutes in.

Williams – ‘At this level teams will punish you’

“It was a very difficult game. We had a game plan that we didn’t want to concede before the first water break,” added Williams.

“We knew it (a goal) would put them on the front foot and get the crowd going, we made a mistake in our build up and at this level teams will punish you any slight chance they get.

“It was not easy playing a host nation and going a goal down. We kept fighting … our final pass let us down when we had a few breaks.

“I am proud of the boys, they kept grinding, but the red card in the second half killed the momentum.”

Bafana suspensions

Sphephelo Sithole was sent off in the second half, as was Themba Zwane, and both will serve a one match ban for Thursday’s game against Czechia.

While that cannot help Bafana’s cause, Sithole may well have been dropped for Thursday’s game anyway. It was the Portugal-based midfielder’s error that gifted possession to Mexico for their opening goal.

If Broos sticks with the same formation against Czechia, it could be that Orlando Pirates’ Thalente Mbatha comes in to replace Sithole.

If the Bafana head coach switches back to a 4-3-3, however, then he is likely to feature a more attack-minded midfielder alongside Teboho Mokoena and Jayden Adams.

With Zwane suspended, that role could be given to Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng.