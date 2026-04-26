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Guardiola hails ‘extraordinary’ Man City reaction to make FA Cup history

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

26 April 2026

08:47 am

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City, who will face Chelsea or Leeds in the final, are now well in contention for a domestic treble.

Guardiola hails 'extraordinary' Man City reaction to make FA Cup history

Manchester City’s Belgian midfielder #11 Jeremy Doku (right) celebrates with teammate #26 Savinho after scoring their first goal during the English FA Cup semi final football match against Southampton at Wembley stadium in London, on Saturday. Photo: Adrian Dennis / AFP

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Pep Guardiola hailed Manchester City’s feat of becoming the first side to ever reach four consecutive FA Cup finals after a late fightback denied Southampton a shock victory at Wembley.

Saints were heading towards their first final in 23 years when Finn Azaz’s brilliant finish put the Championship side in front 11 minutes from time.

ALSO READ: Arteta in red card rant after Arsenal regain top spot

City, though, hit back immediately through Jeremy Doku before Nico Gonzalez’s sensational strike edged the semi-final 2-1.

Guardiola’s men have lost their last two FA Cup finals to Crystal Palace and Manchester United. They beat the Red Devils in 2023.

City, who will face Chelsea or Leeds in the final, are now well in contention for a domestic treble.

Guardiola’s men lifted the League Cup last month and are locked in a tight battle for the Premier League title with Arsenal.

“No team has made four finals in a row. It’s extraordinary and hopefully we can arrive with a good momentum,” said Guardiola.

The City manager’s decision to make eight changes from the side that beat Burnley 1-0 on Wednesday looked misguided as Southampton enjoyed the better of the first half.

But Guardiola’s side improved markedly after the break and were aided by the introduction of Doku, Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva off the bench.

ALSO READ: Chelsea can still save season despite slump: McFarlane

“It was difficult but the wingers (Doku and Savinho) when they came in changed the pace,” added Guardiola.

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“The first time they crossed the halfway line they made a fantastic goal. Football is always unpredictable but the way we played in the second half was extraordinary.”

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Emirates FA Cup Manchester City F.C. Pep Guardiola Southampton F.C.

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