‘It’s great to be back’: Moyes returns as Everton manager

'Now we need Goodison and all Evertonians to play their part in getting behind the players,' added Moyes.

David Moyes returned for a second spell as Everton manager on Saturday, following Sean Dyche’s sacking by the struggling Premier League club.

Moyes, 61, made his name during an 11-year stint in charge at Goodison Park from 2002 to 2013, a period that included a fourth place Premier League finish in 2005 and an FA Cup final appearance in 2009.

Dyche was sacked on Thursday by the club’s new owners, the Friedkin Group, hours before a FA Cup victory over Peterborough, with Everton 16th in the Premier League table and just one point above the relegation zone.

Moyes is reported to have agreed a two-and-a-half year contract which will see him lead the club into a new 53,000 capacity stadium next season.

“It’s great to be back! I enjoyed 11 wonderful and successful years at Everton and didn’t hesitate when I was offered the opportunity to rejoin this great club,” said Moyes in a club statement.

“Now we need Goodison and all Evertonians to play their part in getting behind the players in this important season so we can move into our fabulous new stadium as a Premier League team.”

Moyes’ success in his first spell at Everton saw him handed the chance to succeed Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, but he was sacked after less than a season in a troubled time at Old Trafford.

Short stints at Real Sociedad and Sunderland followed, but the Scot rebuilt his reputation during two spells at West Ham.

After leading the east London club out of relegation trouble in the 2017-18 season, he returned in 2019 for a five-year spell that led the Hammers into Europe three times and ended a 43-year wait to win a trophy by lifting the Europa Conference League in 2023.

– ‘Pivotal time’ –

“We are pleased that David is joining us at this pivotal time in Everton’s history,” Everton’s executive chairman Marc Watts said.

“With over a decade of experience at the club, he is the right leader to propel us through our final season at Goodison Park and into our new stadium. We look forward to working with David to build the foundation of a new era for Everton,” he added.

Moyes has been out of work since leaving West Ham at the end of last season.

His second spell will begin at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Dyche’s two-year reign came to an end after a five-game winless run in which Everton managed to score just a single goal.

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter was reportedly among Everton’s top targets but he joined West Ham this week, with Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho, who previously worked with the Friedkin Group at Roma, also reportedly distancing himself from the job.

Former Everton defender Leighton Baines, now the club’s under-18s head coach, and captain Seamus Coleman took charge for the win against third-tier Peterborough.