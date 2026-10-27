Kane beats Yamal and Mbappe to taste Ballon d’Or glory

'What a crazy night and I'm really, really happy,' said the England and Bayern Munich striker.

Harry Kane became England’s first Ballon d’Or winner in 25 years in his native city of London on Monday, beating Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe.

Alexia Putellas claimed the women’s prize for a third time to extend Spain’s domination of the award, thanks to her role in leading Barcelona to last season’s Champions League before moving to London City Lionesses.

The first ever Ballon d’Or ceremony on English soil got off to an inauspicious start as the London traffic caused a delay of nearly an hour, with many of the star names arriving late.

Kane’s happy homecoming

But there was a happy ending for the hometown hero as Kane collected the crowning glory of his career to date, becoming the first Englishman to win the award since Michael Owen in 2001.

The 33-year-old Bayern Munich forward struck a remarkable 73 goals in 65 games for club and country last season, propelling the German giants to a league and cup double.

He also scored six times as England finished third at the World Cup.

“I love to represent my country and to bring this trophy back to them and have an English winner I think is something that’s really, really special, especially here in London,” Kane told AFP. “What a crazy night and I’m really, really happy.”

Despite being England and Tottenham’s all-time record goalscorer, Kane’s medal collection is limited to German domestic triumphs.

He was on the losing side for Spurs in the 2019 Champions League final against Liverpool and twice tasted bitter defeat in the final of the European Championship with England.

But joining Bayern in 2023 and his remarkable goalscoring consistency have earned him the highest individual award in football.

“Making the move to Bayern Munich was a big step in my career,” Kane told AFP earlier. “Some people saw it as a risk but for me it was always about improving and seeing if I could get better around the team-mates, the team, the club and it has pushed me onto another level.

“Being a number nine for Bayern and England you are expected to score goals and to do that the number of times I did last year is something I’m really proud of,” he added.

Putellas back on top

The winner in 2021 and 2022, Putellas’s third Ballon d’Or caps her return to the top of the women’s game after an anterior cruciate ligament injury derailed her rise four years ago.

Putellas succeeds Spain team-mate Aitana Bonmati, the winner the past three years whose season was quashed by a leg break.

“This is a consequence of all that we achieved last season,” said Putellas.

“I am really grateful for having been (at Barcelona) 14 seasons as a player, it is something incredible. It was like a perfect story.”

Yamal made the boldest fashion statement of the contenders with a pink flower on the front of his black suit.

The Barcelona winger scooped up the first award of the night for young talent of the year for the third consecutive time.

But the 19-year-old fell short of becoming the youngest ever Ballon d’Or winner, finishing third, after he failed to produce his best form during Spain’s World Cup success.

Mbappe finished second but his wait to win the Ballon d’Or goes on despite being the top scorer in the World Cup, Champions League and La Liga as his goals did not lead to collective triumphs for France or Real Madrid.

De La Fuente beats Arteta

Luis de la Fuente beat out Paris Saint-Germain’s Luis Enrique and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to be named men’s coach of the year after leading Spain to World Cup glory.

“This is recognition for a job very well done over many years,” De la Fuente told AFP. “I believe Spanish football, both in terms of coaching and the game itself, serves as an example of excellent youth development, which ultimately paves the way for future success.”

Barcelona’s Pere Romeu scooped the prize for women’s coach of the year.

Paris Saint-Germain missed out on any of the main individual awards despite winning a second consecutive Champions League, but did have the consolation of men’s club of the year.

Spanish duo Unai Simon and Cata Coll were named best men’s and women’s goalkeeper.