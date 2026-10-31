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Flick praises Yamal ‘mentality’ after missing out on Ballon d’Or

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By Agence France Presse

3 minute read

31 October 2026

09:04 am

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"I'm very proud of Lamine. He reacted very well and was very focused in training," said Flick.

Flick praises Yamal 'mentality' after missing out on Ballon d'Or

Lamine Yamal right winger of Barcelona and Spain attends the 70th Ballon D’Or Ceremony at Palladium Theatre on Monday in London, England. Photo: Jose Breton / NurPhoto via AFP

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Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has “reacted very well” following the disappointment of the Ballon d’Or being awarded to Harry Kane, his coach Hansi Flick said on Friday.

Despite winning La Liga with the Catalan club and lifting the World Cup with Spain, the 19-year-old winger came third in the vote for the best player in the world on Monday, behind Kane and Kylian Mbappe.

“Harry Kane deserved it, but you already know what I think about Lamine. He’s at the level required to win this award,” Flick said ahead of the La Liga leaders’ home match against Alaves.

“I’m very proud of Lamine. He reacted very well and was very focused in training.

“That’s the way to respond. His mentality is very good for the team.”

Yamal will have a chance to put any lingering disappointment behind him on Saturday when Barcelona will look to correct course at home to Alaves following two high-profile defeats.

After winning their first 11 matches in all competitions, Barcelona were flying but then came undone when they travelled to PSG in the Champions League last Tuesday.

That 4-2 reverse in the French capital was swiftly followed up by a Kylian Mbappe-inspired 2-1 loss at home to Real Madrid in La Liga last weekend.

“The most important thing tomorrow is to win,” Flick said.

“The team is playing well and we believe in our strengths. I’ve seen a good training session and a positive mood. We have to show that tomorrow.

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“Alaves are a team that know how to defend well, but we’re Barca and we want to show our best version.”

Barcelona still hold a two-point lead at the top of La Liga ahead of their meeting with Atletico Madrid.

While the German coach admitted he does not like losing, he insisted that the campaign is “a long road”.

“It’s at the end of the season that we can win trophies,” he added.

“We have to deal with it. We could have won, but we have to accept defeat and learn from it.”

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Ballon d'Or FC Barcelona (Barca) Harry Kane Kylian Mbappe
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