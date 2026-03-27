Klopp hails Salah as one of Liverpool’s ‘all-time greats’

Under Klopp, Salah won the Champions League, Premier League, three domestic cups, the UEFA Super Cup, and the Club World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp believes Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool as one of the “all-time greats”, with his “unmatched numbers” likely to prove tough to top for future generations at Anfield.

Egypt forward Salah announced on Tuesday he would bring the curtain down on a brilliant nine years with Liverpool at the end of the season.

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The 33-year-old arrived from Roma in 2017 and has made 435 appearances for Liverpool to date, scoring 255 goals to be third on the club’s list of all-time goalscorers behind Ian Rush and Roger Hunt.

“In the moment when you work with him, it is the same as every other player: ‘You can’t lose the ball here, you have to defend here’, all these kind of things,” Klopp told the Anfield Wrap on Thursday.

“But with the bigger view, it is just ridiculous. Unmatched numbers — will we be talking in 10 years and someone else has them? (Hugo) Ekitike or whoever. I think it will be really difficult (to surpass Salah).

“I think he is one of the all-time greats.”

Under Klopp, Salah won the Champions League, Premier League, three domestic cups, the UEFA Super Cup, and the Club World Cup.

The bulk of those trophies came with Salah on the right of a front three also featuring Brazilian Roberto Firmino and Senegal’s Sadio Mane.

Together, the trio scored 338 goals in five seasons.

Salah led the way with 156 of those goals — 49 more than Mane and 81 ahead of Firmino.

“He (Salah) was part of the best front three in world football for a long time — the one with the most numbers. That says something,” said Klopp.

“It is not easy to be slightly above the other two guys. They all had their specific skills, but Mo was the one for the final moment. He wanted it more than anybody.”

Klopp stunned Liverpool fans two years ago by announcing he would resign at the end of the 2023/24 season after “running out of energy”.

He went on to receive an emotional farewell from the Anfield faithful following his last game in charge, at home to Wolves.

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Klopp now hopes Salah gets a similar reception come his last game for Liverpool.

“We (Salah and Klopp) texted last night,” said the former Reds boss. “I really hope he enjoys the rest of the season. I know Mo will only enjoy it if he is winning football games and scoring.

“I hope on this last matchday you (Liverpool fans) all will have a smile on your face and just be happy and thankful that you were part of one of the most incredible careers we will ever be part of.”