Leverkusen plan ‘perfect day’ by derailing Bayern title push

Defending champions Bayer Leverkusen host Bayern Munich on Saturday needing a “perfect day” to defeat the Bavarian giants and keep the Bundesliga title race alive.

Bayern come to Leverkusen with an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Both sides have only lost once in the league this season but Leverkusen have been let down by their inability to win close games, with seven draws compared to Bayern’s three.



Stung by failing to win a title last year, Vincent Kompany’s Bayern are in ominous form, having won seven league games in a row.

A win, or even a draw on Saturday for Bayern, will deal a likely fatal blow to Leverkusen’s hopes of winning back-to-back titles.

However, Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso’s record against Bayern will give the hosts hope.

Since taking over Leverkusen in October 2022, Alonso has won three and drawn two of five games against Bayern.

The most recent of those victories came in December, when Leverkusen eliminated Bayern from the German Cup in Munich after home captain Manuel Neuer saw red for the first time in his career.

In an interview with the Bundesliga website on Thursday, Leverkusen talisman Granit Xhaka backed his side.

“We can make it difficult for anyone, including Bayern Munich, we need a perfect day to beat this team, but I’m convinced we can do this,” he said.

“We won’t play for a draw, we want to win every game, whether that’s against Bayern on Saturday, or against any other team.

“Everything is still in our hands, we’ll keep going, keep believing, and try and win the next games.”

Unlike Bayern, who battled to a 2-1 victory at Celtic in the Champions League play-offs on Wednesday, Leverkusen could put their feet up in midweek, having finished in the top eight of the competition.

Both sides are benefiting from rich veins of form from their strikers.

Having struggled with a hamstring injury in December, Harry Kane has bounced back for Bayern and has nine goals in his past eight games in all competitions.

Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick is also among the goals. The Czech striker has 14 goals in his past 11 league outings.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund can build on their midweek 3-0 Champions League win at Sporting Lisbon, their first win under new coach Niko Kovac, when they play at rock-bottom Bochum on Saturday.

Third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, who have drawn their past three games, will also want to get their top-four bid back on track when they face Holstein Kiel.

One to watch: Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Sitting behind Patrick Schick, Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz has pulled the strings all season.

So far this season, nine of Schick’s 20 goals have been assisted by Wirtz.



Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro, who oversaw Wirtz’s last contract extension with the club in 2022, told AFP in an interview on Thursday the 21-year-old “definitely makes it look easy — and that’s what makes him special.

“He has a view of the whole field. His technique, his first touch is amazing… Not that many are on his level.

Key stats

24 – St Pauli sit 14th but have conceded just 24 goals in 21 games. Only league leaders Bayern Munich have conceded fewer, with 19.

October 2021 – The date of Bayern’s last win in Leverkusen.

21 in 19 – Harry Kane has 21 goals in 19 league games this campaign, including nine penalties.

Fixtures (1430 GMT unless stated)

Friday

Augsburg v RB Leipzig (1930)

Saturday

Union Berlin v Borussia Moenchengladbach, St Pauli v Freiburg, Bochum v Borussia Dortmund, Stuttgart v Wolfsburg, Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich (1730)

Sunday

Werder Bremen v Hoffenheim, Eintracht Frankfurt v Holstein Kiel (1630), Heidenheim v Mainz (1830)