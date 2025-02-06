African stars on the move in La Liga’s January transfer window

Below are the African stars who made moves in La Liga during the January transfer window.

La Liga has long been home to some of Africa’s finest football talents, with its clubs consistently attracting top players from the continent.



This transfer window is no exception, with several African stars making moves within the Spanish top flight or arriving from other leagues.



From seasoned internationals to young prospects, these players are set to make their mark in the remainder of the 2024/25 season.



Umar Sadiq (Nigeria) – Real Sociedad to Valencia CF (Loan)

Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq is no stranger to Spanish football fans. Having joined UD Almería in 2020, he played a key role in their promotion campaign, scoring over 40 goals in two seasons and lifting the La Liga Hypermotion title in 2021/22. His performances earned him a move to Real Sociedad in 2022, but injury struggles hampered his progress, limiting him to just six goals in over 40 appearances.

Now on loan at Valencia CF until June 2025, Sadiq has an opportunity to rediscover his goalscoring form and help lift his new side from their current 19th-place position. The well-travelled forward, who has played in Italy, Serbia, and the Netherlands, joins a squad featuring fellow African player Mouctar Diakhaby (Guinea), adding further steel to Valencia CF’s campaign.

Akor Adams (Nigeria) – Montpellier to Sevilla FC

Akor Adams, a promising Nigerian striker, has taken the next step in his career by joining Sevilla FC from Ligue 1’s Montpellier. Adams spent two years in France, scoring 11 goals in over 45 appearances across all competitions. The former Nigeria U-20 international, who featured in the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup, made his Sevilla FC debut in a goalless draw against Getafe on February 1, 2025.

At Sevilla FC, Adams links up with compatriot Chidera Ejuke, reinforcing the strong Nigerian contingent at the club. His move signals the Andalusian side’s belief in his potential, and fans will be eager to see if he can replicate the form that made him such a sought-after talent in France.

Joseph Aidoo (Ghana) – RC Celta Vigo to Real Valladolid (Loan)

Ghanaian centre-back Joseph Aidoo has been a LALIGA mainstay since joining RC Celta in 2019 from Belgian side Genk. Over nearly five seasons in Vigo, he made more than 100 appearances for the club, becoming a reliable defensive presence.

In search of more playing time, Aidoo has joined Real Valladolid CF on loan, where he is expected to fill the void left by teenage sensation Juma Bah’s departure. Aidoo’s physicality and experience in Spain’s top tier will be crucial as the team aims to strengthen its backline and importantly avoid relegation.

Maroan Sannadi (Morocco) – Deportivo Alavés to Athletic Club

A player with dual nationality, 24-year-old striker Maroan Sannadi had the option to represent Spain but opted for Morocco, stating that playing for the Atlas Lions was his “biggest dream.” Born and raised in the Basque Country, Sannadi was on Athletic Club’s radar for months before securing a move on his 24th birthday, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal from Deportivo Alavés.

His move comes after an impressive loan spell at Barakaldo CF, where he netted 11 goals in 20 games to finish as the top scorer in the third tier. Athletic Club will be hoping his goal-scoring prowess translates to La Liga, as the club continues its tradition of signing Basque-born talents.

Adam Aznou (Morocco) – Bayern Munich to Real Valladolid (Loan)

Barcelona-born Aznou is already a senior Morocco international, having made his debut for the Atlas Lions in 2024. Brought up in FC Barcelona’s iconic La Masia youth academy, he moved to Germany in 2022 aged just 16 and has since racked up both Bundesliga and Champions League experience as a versatile wide player, capable of playing both at the back and as a winger.

Newly-promoted Real Valladolid sit bottom with both the weakest defensive and attacking stats in LALIGA EA SPORTS. Aznou’s arrival should be a very welcome boost, wherever they choose to deploy him.

Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes (Cape Verde) – Aberdeen FC to CD Leganes

The Cape Verde international, who was born in Portugal but has represented the island nation since 2022, joins the Madrid side off the back of a strong three-year spell in Scottish football.

A man used to the big stage – the 24-year-old scored three goals in the UEFA Conference League last season and has already captained the national team – Duk will add more firepower to a side which has already beaten FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid this season.

These transfers highlight the league’s appeal as a top destination for African footballers at different stages of their careers. Whether through established internationals like Sadiq and Aidoo or rising stars like Adams and Sannadi, the league continues to be a proving ground for African talent.

With the second half of the season underway, all eyes will be on these players as they look to make an impact at their new clubs.



Will they rise to the challenge and cement their place among La Liga’s African greats? Time will tell.