Liverpool held but Slot salutes ‘special’ Salah

Liverpool’s Egyptian striker #11 Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the team’s third goal during the English Premier League football match against Newcastle United at St James’ Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on Wednesday. Photo: Paul ELLIS / AFP

Arne Slot saluted “special” Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool forward underlined his value to the Premier League leaders with a double in Wednesday’s thrilling 3-3 draw at Newcastle.

Slot’s side were unable to extend their seven-game winning run in all competitions after Fabian Schar punished a mistake from Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher to equalise in the 90th minute.

But despite seeing their lead at the top reduced to seven points, Liverpool are still in pole position to win a first title since 2020, largely thanks to another brilliant campaign from Salah.



The Egypt star has 15 goals in all competitions, including nine in his last seven league games.

Yet the 32-year-old’s future at Anfield remains a hot topic, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season and no new deal forthcoming.

Salah has admitted he feels “more out than in” at Liverpool amid talk of a potential lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

Slot wouldn’t be drawn into pleading with Salah to stay in public, but he made it clear how important he has been in his first season in charge.

“It’s difficult for me to predict the long-term future, but the only thing I can expect or predict is that he is in a very good place at the moment,” he said.

“He plays in a very good team that provides him with good opportunities and then he is able to do special things.

“And what makes him for me even more special is that in the first hour or before we scored to make it 1-1, you thought, ‘He’s not playing his best game today’.

“Then to come up with a half-hour or 45 minutes with an assist, two goals, having a shot on the bar, being a constant threat, that is something not many players can do if they’ve played the first hour like he did.

“That is also what makes him special. If you just look at the goals, his finish is so clinical. He’s a special player, but that’s what we all know.”

Newcastle went in at the break ahead after Alexander Isak’s stunning 35th-minute finish.

Salah laid on Curtis Jones’ 50th minute equaliser before Anthony Gordon restored Newcastle’s advantage 12 minutes later.



Salah levelled in the 68th minute and slotted Liverpool in front with seven minutes left before Kelleher’s mistake cost his team a valuable victory.

“The shot from Isak, I don’t even know if Caoimhin saw that ball, as hard as it was,” Slot said.

“He has done remarkably well for us and even today he was good. Unfortunately, he misjudged the situation (for the equaliser).”