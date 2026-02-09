Liverpool improvement not reflected in results, says Slot

Liverpool conceded a stoppage time winner for the fourth time in the league this season.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot insisted that his side are improving, even if results do not show it, after a dramatic 2-1 defeat to Manchester City dealt another blow to their hopes of Champions League qualification.

The English champions have won just one of their seven Premier League games in 2026 to fall to sixth in the table and four points outside the top five.



Slot’s men were on course for a much-needed win at Anfield thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai’s stunning free-kick.

But they conceded twice and lost Szoboszlai to a senseless red card in a chaotic finale.

“You cannot compare this game with three or four months ago. We have improved so much, but we need to improve the results,” said Slot.

“So many times this year we haven’t got what I think we deserve and this is another time.”

Bernardo Silva’s 84th minute equaliser sparked a frantic finale.

Liverpool conceded a stoppage time winner for the fourth time in the league this season when Erling Haaland stroked home from the penalty spot.

But the drama did not end there as City had another goal ruled out.

Rayan Cherki rolled the ball in from the halfway line with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker forward chasing an equaliser.

Szoboszlai initially pulled back Haaland, who then retaliated in similar fashion to prevent the Hungarian from clearing the ball.

In the end both sides were frustrated at the decision to disallow the goal and show Szoboszlai a red card that will rule him out of Wednesday’s trip to Sunderland.

“Come on referee, give (the) goal and go home,” said City boss Pep Guardiola.

But Slot was furious about a decision much earlier in the game when the score was still 0-0.

Marc Guehi was shown only a yellow card for a pull on Mohamed Salah just outside the box, but Slot said that the one-time Liverpool target had clearly denied a goalscoring opportunity.

“If there is any incident we should talk about, it’s when Mo Salah is one-on-one with the goalkeeper,” added Slot.



“Anyone who has been to this stadium in the last seven or eight years knows that is a goal for Salah. Once again, the referee decides not in our favour.”

City’s first victory away to Liverpool in front of a crowd since 2003 lifted them to within six points of leaders Arsenal.