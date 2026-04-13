Liverpool seek ‘special’ Anfield night to salvage troubled season

"Anfield has shown many times that it can lift the team to another level and we need that again," said Slot.

Liverpool have a mountain to climb to oust holders Paris Saint-Germain from the Champions League but are hoping the Anfield factor can salvage a bitterly disappointing season.

Crowned champions of England less than a year ago, the Reds sit fifth in the Premier League and fell short in both domestic cup competitions.



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The Champions League represents one final chance of silverware but it is a long shot after the team were outclassed 2-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final at the Parc des Princes.

Six-time European champions Liverpool are still alive in the competition thanks to PSG’s profligacy and they have overcome greater odds in the past under the lights at Anfield.

“It’s down to us to be in the best shape possible to make a special evening on Tuesday,” said captain Virgil van Dijk.

“We are at home and we have to show belief that we can do it. It needs a special performance but I’m lucky I have been part of special performances so I will try and bring that across for the team.”

Van Dijk was part of the side that beat Lionel Messi’s Barcelona 4-0 in 2019, overturning a 3-0 first-leg deficit in the semi-finals on Liverpool’s way to Champions League glory.

That night may have been the high point of Jurgen Klopp’s glorious reign, which included three Champions League finals in five seasons.

Barring a miraculous fightback, Tuesday could be the final Champions League chapter for the key figures in that Klopp side.

– Slot’s future in doubt –

Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson have both confirmed they will leave Anfield at the end of the season.

Van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson Becker remain for now, but there is no guarantee Liverpool will be in the competition next season despite five English sides being assured of qualification.

A 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday gave Slot’s men some breathing space from the chasing pack in the battle for Champions League football and also snapped a three-game losing streak.

Adding to uncertainty, Slot’s position remains in serious doubt towards the end of his second campaign in charge.

Liverpool fans chanted the name of former midfield favourite Xabi Alonso after last weekend’s 4-0 demolition by Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Alonso, who left Real Madrid in January, is the prime candidate to take over should Slot be dismissed at the end of the season.

The Dutchman issued a rallying cry after the Fulham win to try and get the fans back onside for the visit of the European champions.

“This was a massive win not only for the league but looking forward to Tuesday. Not only for the players but also for the fans. After a 4-0 loss and a 2-0 loss everybody could do with this win,” said Slot.

“One thing is clear is that on Tuesday we need our fans. There were fans in Paris but we had a very hard time.

“Anfield has shown many times that it can lift the team to another level and we need that again. Half an hour before the game the players need that support and need to feel it is going to be another special evening.”



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At the very least Slot needs his side to salvage some pride.

Another embarrassment like the ones suffered recently in Manchester and Paris, but this time on home soil, could be the final straw for many fans.