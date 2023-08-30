World Soccer August 30, 2023 | 9:40 am

By AFP

Liverpool’s Van Dijk charged by FA over red card reaction

Van Dijk currently has a one-match ban, ruling him out of this weekend's game against Aston Villa.

Referee John Brooks sends off Dutch defender #04 Virgil van Dijk (2nd right) during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James’ Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England last Sunday. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP)

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been charged with acting in an improper manner after he was sent off at Newcastle on Sunday.

Van Dijk was shown a red card following his foul on Newcastle’s Alexander Isak in the first half of Liverpool’s 2-1 victory at St James’ Park.

The Netherlands centre-back was furious with the decision and initially refused to leave the pitch as he argued with referee John Brooks.

Van Dijk currently has a one-match ban, ruling him out of this weekend’s game against Aston Villa.

But the suspension could be increased after his charge by the Football Association on Tuesday for using abusive or insulting language towards the official.

“Virgil van Dijk has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following Liverpool’s Premier League game against Newcastle United on Sunday, 27 August,” an FA statement said.

“It’s alleged that the defender acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official.”

Van Dijk has until Friday to respond to the charge.

Speaking immediately after the Newcastle game, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had slammed the decision to dismiss his defender.

“I don’t think it is a red card. There’s pretty much no contact, very little, but what can I say? The decision is like this and I cannot change it,” he said.

“Would I whistle in a training game? Definitely not, but there are reasons why I am not a ref.”

