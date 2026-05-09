Man City must put pressure on Arsenal, says Guardiola

City's dramatic 3-3 draw at Everton on Monday handed the destiny of the title to the Gunners.

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City must bounce back against Brentford on Saturday to put pressure back on Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

City’s dramatic 3-3 draw at Everton on Monday handed the destiny of the title to the Gunners.



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Arsenal are five points clear with three games to play, while City have four matches remaining.

Victory for Guardiola’s men at the Etihad against Champions League hopefuls Brentford would cut the gap at the top for at least 24 hours before Arsenal visit West Ham.

“Put pressure on Arsenal winning our games,” said Guardiola at his pre-match press conference on Friday. “That’s all we have to do. All we can do.”

City were on course for defeat at Everton until Jeremy Doku’s sensational strike with virtually the last kick of the game salvaged a point.

The Belgian scored twice at the Hill Dickinson Stadium to take his tally to four goals in his last five games and register his best goalscoring season in a City shirt with seven.

“I’m so glad,” Guardiola added on Doku’s development. “Not just the goals, the assists, also contributing defensively. Jeremy has been amazing this season.”

A seventh league title in nine seasons may prove beyond City’s men, but the club did celebrate a first Women’s Super League success for 10 years this week.

Andree Jeglertz’s side ended Chelsea’s run of six consecutive league titles.

“Today is a reality in the world of football the impact of the women’s team on society and the girls, how they enjoy to play football,” added Guardiola.

“I think it’s the biggest step world football has made in the last decade. Before it started I think you never could imagine the impact on the girls, the teenagers, that now say ‘I want to play football’.

“As much as you play a sport, it’s fantastic. And of course, a big compliment (to the City women’s team).”

Guardiola is hopeful Rodri could return from injury against Brentford, while centre-backs Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol are also nearing full fitness.