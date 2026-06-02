Rodri says Man City future can wait until after World Cup

"I try not to give too much importance (to the rumours). I know it's part of the job," Rodri told reporters.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri said on Monday he will wait until after the World Cup to address his future, amid reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

Rodri is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium in 2027 and has indicated he would like to return to play in his native Spain at some stage in his career.

The 29-year-old former Ballon d’Or winner has emerged as a potential target for Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme, who is set to challenge incumbent Florentino Perez in this weekend’s election.

“I try not to give too much importance (to the rumours). I know it’s part of the job,” Rodri told reporters at Spain’s pre-World Cup training camp on the outskirts of Madrid.

“Especially when a player is approaching the final stage of his contract, it’s normal for names to be mentioned.”

“I’m very calm, I know exactly where I stand, and I’ll tell you that perhaps if there hadn’t been a World Cup, things might be different now,” he explained.

Rodri moved to City from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

He has won four Premier League titles with City and played a key role in the club’s first Champions League triumph three years ago, but has struggled with injuries since suffering a cruciate ligament tear in September 2024.

“With a World Cup ahead, my responsibility is to stay focused” on the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada, which begins on June 11.

“Anything related to my future will wait until after the World Cup,” Rodri concluded.