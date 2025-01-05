Man City still not ‘like we were’ despite West Ham rout: Guardiola

Erling Haaland scored twice after Vladimir Coufal's early own goal had given City the lead.

Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola reacts at half-time during the English Premier League football match against West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on Saturday. Photo: Oli SCARFF / AFP

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City’s 4-1 thrashing of West Ham on Saturday was a “release” for his players but that the English champions are still a shadow of their former selves.

City had won just once in 13 games prior to last weekend’s 2-0 win at Leicester to realistically end any hope of extending their unprecedented four consecutive league titles.



Phil Foden added a fourth and a consolation from Niclas Fuellkrug did little to take the shine off a much-needed resounding win for the home side.

But Guardiola rejected suggestions that sixth-placed City are now back in the groove as they moved to within two points of the Premier League’s top four.

“No. I’m happier to win but we are still not like we were for different reasons. The result will help. We struggle, but it is a release,” said Guardiola.

“We were lucky with the first goal, they were better in the first minutes we could have gone 0-1 or 0-2. The second goal helped us, it was an incredible goal but we are still not like we were.”

Savinho was the star of the show for City as the Brazilian winger’s cross forced Coufal into the error for the opening goal.

The former Girona man then teed up both Haaland’s goals, as he did for the Norwegian’s header to seal victory over Leicester six days ago.



“He was brilliant. He is one of the few that is fresh,” added Guardiola.

“The work ethic was unbelievable but still not the composure. We accelerate everything.

“We have struggled with results recently but the last two victories is good and we did not lose for three. I would say a month-and-a-half (of poor form) compared with eight years is not bad.”