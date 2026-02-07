World Soccer

Man Utd can’t rush manager choice: Carrick

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

7 February 2026

12:47 pm

Michael Carrick - Man Utd

Michael Carrick has done a superb job since taking over as Man Utd interim head coach. Picture: Backpagepix

Michael Carrick said Manchester United must not rush their choice of a permanent new manager after insisting nothing has changed about his own job prospects.

Carrick’s United revival

Carrick took over as United interim manager until the end of the season after Ruben Amorim was sacked in January.

The former United midfielder has revived his troubled club with three successive wins against Manchester City, Arsenal and Fulham to lift them into fourth place in the Premier League.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s clash with Tottenham, the 44-year-old was adamant United should not make a quick decision about the next manager after so many failed appointments in recent years.

“Nothing’s changed, no, to be honest. It’s not going to change what I do, or how I feel about it. I think I’m fully aware of the role I’m doing here and the responsibility I’ve got,” he told reporters.

“We want to be successful. I want the club to be successful beyond the end of the season.

“If that’s me, if that’s somebody else at this stage, I can’t control that and we’ll see what happens.

“If they have changed that, there’s something wrong. It can’t be so knee-jerk either way, whether it’s really good or whether there’s a few issues we need to solve. It’s steady progress, really.”

‘I’m loving what I’m doing’

Carrick was chosen to take charge for the remainder of the season after United also spoke to former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and another of the club’s former strikers Ruud van Nistelrooy about the caretaker post.

Back at Old Trafford, where he won the Premier League and Champions League during 12 years as a player, Carrick admitted he was relishing the opportunity after being sacked by second-tier Middlesbrough last year.

“I’m loving what I’m doing. I’m here, you know,” he said.

“I feel at home here but I fully understand the situation, so I’m not getting too carried away.”

Manchester United F.C. Premier League (EPL) Tottenham Hotspur F.C. (Spurs)

