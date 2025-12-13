World Soccer

Maresca hails Palmer as Chelsea return to winning ways against Everton

13 December 2025

"We said many times with Cole (Palmer) we are a better team," Maresca told the BBC.

Chelsea’s English midfielder #10 Cole Palmer (left) celebrates with teammate #07 Pedro Neto (right) after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match against Everton at Stamford Bridge in London on Saturday. Photo: Adrian Dennis / AFP

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca insisted his side were a better team for having Cole Palmer back after the forward scored on his first Stamford Bridge start in almost four months as the Blues beat Everton 2-0 to move back into the Premier League’s top four.

“Unfortunately he was out for many games for us, but now he’s back and for sure he will help us.”

The injury-plagued attacking midfielder missed Chelsea’s loss away to Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday as part of his recovery from a two-month spell on the sidelines.

Palmer was initially troubled by a groin problem and then fractured his toe after stubbing it on a door at home.

The 23-year-old made his first start for the Blues since September in last weekend’s goalless draw at Bournemouth.

The England international broke the deadlock against Everton in the 21st minute at Stamford Bridge.

Malo Gusto played in Palmer with a fine pass and he beat fellow England international Jordan Pickford at the goalkeeper’s near post.

Everton dominated possession, with Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez saving well from Jack Grealish.

All of Everton’s pressure failed to yield an equaliser and Chelsea, against the run of play, doubled their lead in first half stoppage-time when a counter-attack ended with Gusto turning in a cut-back from Pedro Neto.

Everton, eighth in the table despite this loss, had a chance to make it 2-1 when Carlos Alcaraz curled in a cross to the back post only for the unmarked Grealish to divert the ball well wide.

Chelsea almost added a third when Reece James’s quick free-kick was only just tipped over the bar by Pickford.

Everton nearly gave themselves a lifeline when Iliman Ndiaye burst into the box only for his shot to bounce off the inside of the post.

“The game is never finished,” said Maresca. “We had many chances, we missed. But overall I’m happy with the clean sheet and the performance.”

