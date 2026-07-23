Man City’s Foden signs four-year contract extension

Foden's deal provides the England international with much-needed stability after a turbulent period.

Manchester City forward Phil Foden gave a boost to new boss Enzo Maresca by signing a four-year contract extension on Wednesday.

Foden’s deal provides the England international with much-needed stability after a turbulent period.

The 26-year-old had struggled for form during an injury-plagued period that included being left out of England’s squad for the recent World Cup.

He would have been out of contract at the end of the coming season, but his new deal, which contains an option for a further one-year extension, resolves his long-term future.

“Committing my future to City means everything to me. Playing for this club is all I’ve ever wanted to do and it’s always an honour to wear the shirt,” Foden said.

“It’s not lost on me that I’ve been lucky enough to be part of a historic period with so many titles won, but we’re always looking to the future and trying to win more.

“I can only thank the club, staff, team-mates and fans who continue to put their faith in me and trust that I give everything I can for City and I hope I’ll be able to repay you for years to come.”

Foden has won six Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups and five League Cups with City since graduating from the club’s youth academy.

He is the most decorated player in City’s history alongside Bernardo Silva and John Stones, who both left in the close-season.

But a year ago, after struggling to replicate his form of previous campaigns, Foden opened up on his battles off the pitch with his mental health.

Foden, who has 110 goals in 369 career appearances for City, started only seven of their last 26 games before boss Pep Guardiola resigned at the end of the season, with former Chelsea manager Maresca taking charge in June.

Foden said he was looking forward to working with Maresca, who was part of Guardiola’s coaching staff during the treble-winning campaign in 2022-23.

“So excited. Obviously, I’ve had Enzo before. When we had him in the treble season, he was brilliant,” Foden said.

“His attention to detail, the small things that make a big difference, and even training with him at the moment, you can tell how good of a coach he is.

“The way he likes to play out from the back and play a lot of possession-based, it suits my game really well.”