Mateta ‘ready’ to return for Palace in FA Cup after horror injury

Jean-Philippe Mateta could be back for Crystal Palace against Fulham in the FA Cup sixth round on Saturday. Pciture: Backpagepix

Jean-Philippe Mateta is “ready” to return for Crystal Palace in their FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham on Saturday after suffering a horrific ear injury in the previous round.

Mateta needed 25 stitches to his left ear after being kicked in the head by Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts in Palace’s FA Cup fifth-round victory on March 1.

Roberts, who caught Mateta as he rushed out from goal, received an extended six-game ban.

The 27-year-old French striker has not played since that match during a period that has included a two-week international break.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner said Friday that Mateta, who has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season, is ready to play at Craven Cottage this weekend.

“Oh yes, he trains now for two weeks with us,” said the Austrian. “Of course, always with his protection and it’s also important for him to train a little bit.

“We had an internal game in the international break where he could play for 60 minutes without any problems. He’s ready.”

Mateta will wear a protective mask against Fulham.

“I said to him to maybe try water polo because he is tall enough,” said Glasner. “It looks a little bit strange, but he says he is comfortable.

“Let’s see, when he scores a header tomorrow then it was the right mask and the right protection.”

Palace chairman Steve Parish described the incident as the “most reckless challenge” he had ever seen, but Mateta said it was a case of “too much emotion” in the heat of the battle.

“Liam contacted me and texted me while I was in hospital and I told him, ‘It is OK, it is football’,” Mateta told Sky Sports. “He apologised. He was worried.”