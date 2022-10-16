World Soccer

Sport » Phakaaathi » World Soccer

AFP
Wire Service
2 minute read
16 Oct 2022
11:06 am

Mazembe sack French coach Dumas after shock African loss

AFP

Mazembe were relegated to the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup.

Mazembe-sack-Frank-Dumas
TP Mazembe have sacked head coach Frank Dumas. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

Democratic Republic of Congo giants TP Mazembe sacked French coach Franck Dumas on Saturday after a shock home loss to Ugandan side Vipers in a CAF Champions League qualifier. 

The second leg of the last 32 tie in Lubumbashi finished 0-0 — as did the first encounter in Kampala last weekend — and the visitors won 4-2 on penalties.

Vipers will participate in the group phase of the premier African football competition for the first time from February while Mazembe are relegated to the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup.

A Mazembe official told AFP that Dumas, 54, had been “dismissed” after the five-time African champions failed to reach the lucrative mini-league stage for the second straight season.

After a playing career as a defender in France and England, Dumas coached in his homeland, Morocco, Equatorial Guinea and Algeria before joining Mazembe last year.

Losing to Vipers is a huge financial blow to a club that last won the competition in 2015 and were the first African team to qualify for the Club World Cup final, 12 years ago.    

READ MORE
Mngqithi - plenty more work to do for Sundowns striking star Mailula

Reaching the Champions League group phase would have guaranteed Mazembe at least $550,000 (565,000 euros).

Now they must win a two-leg play-off in November against a Confederation Cup last 32 winner to reach the mini-league stage of that competition, where the prize money is considerably less.

– Disputed penalty –

Elsewhere, a disputed penalty gave four-time champions Esperance of Tunisia a 1-0 win over Plateau United of Nigeria and overall success on away goals after a 2-1 first leg loss.

Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane fired the spot kick past goalkeeper Suraj Aiyeleso after Plateau protested that the foul which led to the spot-kick occurred outside the box.

Record 10-time Champions League winners Al Ahly won their first tie under recently appointed Swiss coach Marcel Koller by defeating US Monastir of Tunisia 3-0 for a four-goal overall win. 

Koller, who took charge of the Cairo Red Devils after South African Pitso Mosimane quit citing stress, saw Ahmed Abdelkader open the scoring and Hamdy Fathy bag a brace. 

Al Merrikh of Sudan survived a brave fightback by Al Ahly Tripoli of Libya to progress on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate stalemate.  

The Sudanese won the first leg 2-0 and stretched their overall lead to three goals when Ramadan Agab netted midway through the first half in Benghazi.

But the Libyans recovered to score twice before half-time and again with nine minutes left to lead 3-1 before missing a penalty that would have put them ahead on aggregate. 

Former champions Raja Casablanca of Morocco and 10-man JS Kabylie of Algeria also secured places in the group stage, and a further five clubs will qualify on Sunday.

Read more on these topics