Messi says already missing playing for Argentina

"Yesterday was my last match and I'm already missing the light blue and white jersey," said Messi on social media.

Less than 24 hours after calling time on his international career, Lionel Messi said on Wednesday he was already missing wearing the Argentina jersey.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who scored a penalty in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Benin in his Buenos Aires swansong, had described the occasion as the “saddest day of my career”.

Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory four years ago but his team came under severe criticism for their aggressive style of play during their run to the final in July, when they lost to Spain.

“Yesterday was my last match and I’m already missing the light blue and white jersey,” said Messi on social media.

But he added: “I know I’m taking the right decision.”

Messi is Argentina’s record goalscorer with 126 goals, more than double the next most prolific national team player.

He has won a record number of caps with 208, and his 70 assists for the national team are also the best ever.

“It was an incredible journey, full of joy but also some sorrow,” he added, while thanking his family and teammates, and paying tribute to Argentina’s other football legend, the late Diego Maradona.