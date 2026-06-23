Messi sets World Cup scoring record as stars outshine weather

Messi admitted he had been privately seething after missing his penalty early in the game.

Lionel Messi became the World Cup’s all-time leading goalscorer on Monday to fire Argentina into the last 32 as France overcame weather chaos before advancing to the knockout rounds alongside Norway.

Messi the record-breaker

Messi’s record-breaking display was the centerpiece of another gripping day of World Cup action where the star names once again shone the brightest.

Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in France’s weather-disrupted 3-0 win over Iraq, while Norway striker Erling Haaland took his tournament tally to four goals with two more in the Norwegians’ 3-2 defeat of Senegal.

Messi, who had tied Miroslav Klose’s record of 16 goals with a brilliant hat-trick against Algeria last week, bagged the 17th and 18th goals of his World Cup career in a 2-0 win over Austria in Texas.

The eight-time Ballon D’Or winner, who turns 39 on Wednesday, had blown a chance to break the record after eight minutes when he dragged a penalty wide of the post in the Group J match.

But the Argentina skipper made no mistake seven minutes before half-time, coolly placing his finish beyond the dive of Austrian goalkeeper Alexander Schlager.

He then completed his double in the fifth minute of stoppage time to take his tally for the tournament to five goals.

Argentina are now guaranteed top spot in Group J after Algeria came from behind to defeat Jordan 2-1 in Monday’s late game in Santa Clara, California.

Messi admitted he had been privately seething after missing his penalty early in the game.

“Today there was a moment where I was very angry about the penalty because I missed and I struck it very badly,” he told reporters.

“Luckily we were able to turn the situation around, take the lead and take three very important points.”

Weather chaos

France meanwhile were made to wait before booking their place in the last 32 with a storm-hit win over Iraq in Philadelphia that took just under four hours to complete.

Kylian Mbappe, making his 100th appearance for France, had fired France into a 1-0 lead with a vicious long-range effort after 14 minutes that ripped past Iraq goalkeeper Ahmed Basil.

But as the half progressed, a severe thunderstorm that had prompted tournament organisers to delay opening the stadium doors to fans before kick-off rolled into the region, dumping heavy rain on the venue.

As the half-time whistle blew, fans in the 68,324-capacity Lincoln Financial Field were told to take shelter, and scrambled into the stadium concourses.

The weather warning prevented the match resuming after half-time, leaving the two teams to huddle in their respective locker rooms before the second half finally kicked off at approximately 8.00pm local time (0000 GMT), a delay of around two hours.

“We stayed calm, (during the suspension of the game), I was joking with the players,” France coach Didier Deschamps said of the delay.

When play resumed, Mbappe grabbed his second of the match — and 16th career World Cup goal — before Ousmane Dembele added France’s third in the 66th minute.

The possibility of weather causing disruption to the tournament had been signalled at last year’s Club World Cup in the United States, when multiple games were interrupted for several hours.

Deschamps – ‘I don’t blame anyone’

Public safety regulations used widely in the United States mandate that play is halted whenever lightning is recorded near a stadium.

“It’s a matter of security, I don’t blame anyone,” Deschamps said. “As soon as there is a risk, we adapt to local laws. These are unusual circumstances, and I hope it won’t happen again.”

With Messi and Mbappe getting among the goals once more, Norway striker Haaland was in no mood to be left out, helping himself to a double with a rampaging performance in a 3-2 defeat of Senegal in East Rutherford.

The Manchester City striker’s brace and a Marcus Holmgren Pedersen strike sealed victory for the Norwegians, with Ismaila Sarr scoring twice for Senegal.

The win sets up a mouthwatering final Group I game between France and Norway on Friday, where the winner will be assured of topping the group.