CAS hearing of Senegal AFCON title appeal set for October 8

In March, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) overturned that result, awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory, and the title.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced Friday that Senegal’s appeal of the decision to strip them of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in favour of Morocco has been set for October 8.

At the January 18 final in Rabat, Senegal won 1-0 thanks to Pape Gueye’s extra-time goal, but the occasion was marred by chaotic scenes at the end of normal time when many Senegal players walked off the pitch in protest at the decision to award Morocco a penalty with the match still goalless.

Some Senegalese supporters also attempted a pitch invasion, and the game was held up for almost 20 minutes before the Senegal players returned.

In March, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) overturned that result, awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory, and the title.

“CAS confirms a hearing has been scheduled for the procedure between the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) concerning the final of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 (AFCON 2025),” a CAS statement read.

The hearing will take place behind closed doors at CAS headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

“Registered by CAS on 25 March 2026, the FSF appeal seeks to set aside a CAF decision declaring that the Senegal national team forfeited the AFCON 2025 final and recording the Moroccan national team as the winners of the match by 3-0.

“The appeal requests that CAS declare the FSF winners of AFCON 2025.

“At this stage, CAS cannot state when a final decision will be rendered but it will not be on the day of the hearing,” CAS added.