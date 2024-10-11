Three things to look out for when Bafana take on Congo-Brazzaville

Ronza's return should boost Broos' side.

Teboho Mokoena should keep his place in the Bafana team against Congo-Brazzaville on Friday. Picture: Visionhaus/Getty Images

Williams’ Bafana return should help the case for the defence

Ronwen Williams is back to lead Bafana Bafana against Congo-Brazzaville. Picture: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams’ return between the poles should give all those in front of him a massive boost against Congo-Brazzaville on Friday. Williams’ absence was felt by Bafana in their opening two Afcon qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan.

It wasn’t just the Sundowns ‘keeper’s goalkeeping abilities that were missed too, though it is unlikely he would have made the kind of howler Veli Mothwa did against Uganda. Williams’ leadership skills were also noticeably absent as Bafana turned in two sloppy performances.

Williams’ calm presence in goal should help Bafana tighten up their defence against Congo-Brazzaville. And that should give them a sound base from which to go on and claim all three Group K points.

Bafana’s Broos faces a midfield poser

The absence of the injured Sphephelo Sithole and Thalente Mbatha gives Bafana head coach Hugo Broos plenty to ponder in terms of how to set up his central midfield against Congo-Brazzaville.

Teboho Mokoena has been so reliable for Bafana under Broos that it would be a major surprise if he did not start the match. This is even though Mokoena has not played for Sundowns since the last international break.

That leaves a straight shootout for the other central midfield spot between Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Luke Le Roux and Bathusi Aubaas. Kwayiba looks the least likely of the three to start, though Broos has been unafraid of throwing players into the mix, if he likes what he sees in training.

Bathusi Aubaas is an example of this, and could reprise the role he performed so well in Bafana’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win at home to Morocco. Luke Le Roux, meanwhile, has been in good form in Sweden, but only arrived in camp on Tuesday. Either way, it will be interesting to see who Broos chooses for the job in Gqeberha.

Rayners could return to lead the attack

Iqraam Rayners has been banging in the goals for Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: Gallo Images

Iqraam Rayners was only used as an impact substitute for Bafana’s opening two 2025 Afcon qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan. This certainly had something to do with the fact that Rayners arrived in camp having not yet made an appearance for his new side Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 28 year-old was cup-tied for the MTN8, but has since made a brilliant start to his Masandawana career. Rayners has four goals in four appearances for Sundowns in all competitions. He must now be breathing down Lyle Foster’s neck for a place leading the line for Bafana.

Foster did score against Uganda, but missed some good chances against South Sudan. He has been struggling for goals this season at Championship side Burnley.

Rayners netted himself this year in a friendly against Algeria and in a World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe. So could Broos turn back to his in-form striker?