World Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » World Soccer

Motsepe to ‘respect’ CAS decision on AFCON final row

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

3 minute read

29 March 2026

06:58 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

"My personal opinion regarding the matter is irrelevant," Motsepe told a press conference in Cairo

Motsepe to 'respect' CAS decision on AFCON final row

President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe attends a press conference. Photo: Khaled DESOUKI / AFP

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) president  Patrice Motsepe said on Sunday he will “respect” the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision on Senegal’s appeal against being stripped of its Africa Cup of Nations title.

“I will respect and implement the CAS decision. My personal opinion regarding the matter is irrelevant,” Motsepe told a press conference in Cairo after a meeting of CAF executives.
ALSO READ: Senegal parade AFCON trophy at Stade de France, despite being stripped of title

The Senegal appeal came after the CAF appeals body overturned a 1-0 win by Senegal over hosts Morocco in the Cup of Nations final last month.

Many Senegalese players, head coach Pape Thiaw and his staff walked off the pitch in Rabat after Morocco were awarded an added-time penalty.

After they returned, Brahim Diaz missed the penalty. Pape Gueye scored in extra time to win the title decider.

A CAF disciplinary committee later fined various figures from both teams, but did not alter the result.

Morocco then appealed and were awarded a 3-0 victory. Motsepe stressed that the appeal board consists of independent judges and lawyers.

When Senegal played Peru in a 2026 World Cup warm-up in Paris on Saturday, they paraded the Cup of Nations trophy.

Senegal then played in shirts with two stars — one for their first Cup of Nations triumph in 2022 and the other for their disputed February victory.

Motsepe said he would visit Senegal and Morocco, without giving dates, to stress the importance of “working together to grow African football”.

RELATED ARTICLES

A statement said CAF “is implementing changes and improvements to their statutes and regulations that will strengthen trust and confidence in (African) referees, VAR operators and judicial bodies.

“These changes and improvements to the statutes and regulations will also ensure that the incidents that took place at the final… do not happen again.”
ALSO READ: Senegal victims of ‘most blatant scam’ in football history: federation

Motsepe later announced that Nigeria-born CAF official Samson Adamu would become the caretaker general secretary of the Cairo-based organisation in place of retiring Veron Mosengo-Omba.
Mosengo-Omba, a former FIFA official born in the  Democratic Republic of Congo, has reached the mandatory retirement age of 66 for CAF staff.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco Patrice Motsepe Senegal

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News McKenzie dismisses Jermaine Prim allegations as ‘categorically false’
News BMA announces Easter border changes: What travellers need to know
World Massive protests against Trump across US on ‘No Kings’ day
Politics ANC suffers Eastern Cape setback, makes gains in Limpopo
News Masemola summons: Idac responds to allegations it is targeting Saps officials

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News