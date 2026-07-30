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Neymar says his time playing for Brazil ‘is over’

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

30 July 2026

09:19 am

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"I made history, I was very happy, I gave my blood and my life... but now I don't want it anymore," Neymar told journalists.

Neymar says his time playing for Brazil 'is over'

Santos’ forward #10 Neymar reacts during the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana knockout round play-off football match against Venezuela’s Universidad Central at the Urbano Caldeira stadium, in Santos, state of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Tuesday. Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP

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Neymar has confirmed his international retirement, tearfully declaring he was done playing for the Brazil national team following their World Cup defeat by Norway.

“My time with the national team is over. I made history, I was very happy, I gave my blood and my life… but now I don’t want it anymore,” Neymar told journalists after his club Santos defeated Venezuela’s UCV 4-2 in the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday.

Brazil’s record goalscorer was included in the World Cup squad almost three years after he last played for the national team, and played only 37 minutes across two matches.

His only goal — a penalty — was not enough to prevent an early exit for Brazil after a 2-1 defeat to Norway in the last 16 and he tearfully declared: “It ends here.”

Neymar, 34, remains under contract with Santos — fighting to avoid relegation — until the end of the year.

He scored twice in his first match upon his return, responding to his critics with a tongue-in-cheek goal celebration.

Neymar celebrated with a card-dealing gesture — after facing criticism for taking part in a poker tournament while his team-mates were playing a Copa Sudamericana match in Venezuela.

He started on the bench Tuesday for the return game against the same team, as Santos comfortably sealed a spot in the last 16.

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