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Saps seizes R28 million cocaine haul at OR Tambo Airport

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

1 August 2026

11:51 am

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The the cargo had arrived on a flight from São Paulo, Brazil.

Saps seizes R28 million cocaine haul at OR Tambo International Airport

The South African police (Saps) have seized 95 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated R28 million at OR Tambo International Airport/ Picture: Saps.

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The South African police (Saps) have seized 95 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated R28 million at OR Tambo International Airport, striking a major blow against organised drug trafficking networks.

The drugs were seized on Friday, 31 July 2026, during an intelligence‑driven operation.

Intelligence

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the team received information from Saps Crime Intelligence’s Border Integrity Unit regarding a suspected drug consignment.

“The information was operationalised by members of the SAPS Visible Policing Unit at OR Tambo International Airport, in collaboration with Customs officials and Menzies Aviation operational members.”

Cocaine

Mathe said the cargo, which had arrived on a flight from São Paulo, Brazil, was intercepted immediately upon arrival at approximately 1pm.

“The 95 kilograms of cocaine were seized at the cargo section of OR Tambo International Airport. No arrests have been made at this stage. Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend those involved in the attempted smuggling operation.”

Mathe said the SAPS remains committed to disrupting organised criminal networks involved in the illicit drug trade and will continue working with its law enforcement partners to ensure that South Africa’s borders and ports of entry are protected from criminal exploitation.

Picture: Saps

Drug mule

In June, a 23‑year‑old South African woman was intercepted at OR Tambo International Airport after X‑rays revealed she had swallowed dozens of drug‑filled capsules, halting her attempt to traffic the narcotics abroad.

The Saps intercepted the woman at the country’s busiest airport on Friday, 26 June 2026.

Tokyo

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Vincent Mukhathi said the woman was en route to Tokyo.

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“The suspect was identified by Border Police following the receipt of operational information. She was taken for medical examination, where X-rays confirmed the presence of suspected drug-filled capsules inside her body.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect travelled on a domestic route before attempting to continue her journey on an international flight. She was intercepted upon her return to OR Tambo International Airport before boarding a direct flight to Tokyo,” Mukhathi said.

The recent spate of drug mule arrests at OR Tambo International Airport reignited debate about South Africa’s role as a key transit point for international drug syndicates.

Read more on these topics

Brazil cocaine drug bust drugs Gauteng SAPS OR Tambo International Airport South African Police Service (SAPS)

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