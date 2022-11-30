On-loan Lakay not keen to go back to Sundowns?

Mgosi Squad

Phakaaathi has been led to believe that Cape Town City left-back Lyle Lakay, is not planning on going back to Mamelodi Sundowns after his loan spell expires at the end of the season.



Lakay is currently on loan at the Mother City-based outfit after a shock move that saw Terrence Mashego dump Cape Town for the capital city giants.



According to a source close to Lakay’s camp, the 31-year-old was not happy to be used by Sundowns as a “pawn” to sweeten the Mashego deal.



“At this point, the boy has achieved a lot with Sundowns and he wants to have a whole different challenge. Going back to Sundowns is not high on his priority list. He will report back to his parent club but might not stay,” a source revealed.