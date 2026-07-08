OPINION – Egypt were unlucky but they were far from robbed

An ability to see a game out is a trait that has escaped too many African sides at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

The problem with conspiracy theories is that they are conspiracy theories precisely because there is no hard evidence that they are true.

Egypt fume at VAR decisions

Are Fifa engineering this World Cup so that Argentina and Lionel Messi can stay in it? Egypt, along with many other observers, appeared to think so after being on the wrong end of a controversial Video Assistant Referee decision in their 3-2 loss to Argentina on Tuesday.

Taking a phase of play all the way back up the pitch for a disputable foul just after a wonderful ‘goal’ that would have put the Pharaohs 2-0 up certainly smacked of extreme pettiness from the match officials.

But even with this debatable decision, these are the facts. Egypt still went 2-0 up and Egypt still capitulated in the last ten minutes or so of the game to lose.

For evidence of this just watch the game. Lionel Messi is left all alone to cross the ball for Cristian Romero, barely marked, to head in and make it 2-1. There is more statuesque defending from the Pharaohs as they fail to clear a dangerous situation and Messi pops up in the box to equalise.

And there isn’t enough cover on the counter attack as Egypt push for a winner, and Enzo Fernandez instead heads in the decisive goal for Argentina.

Defensive lapses

An ability to see a game out is a trait that has escaped too many African sides at the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

Senegal led Belgium 2-0 in the last 32, heading into the last four minutes of normal time. But an inability to hold on to what they had saw Belgium drag the game back to 2-2, ultimately winning it in extra time.

DR Congo led England 1-0 going into the final 15 minutes of their last 32 match-up. Then Harry Kane finally pierced their defence and England came back to win 2-1.

It is defensive discipline, more than anything else, that has cost these sides at the World Cup. And that even applies to Egypt, with their grievances after the game smacking more-than-slightly of deflection.