Osimhen finds AFCON scoring touch to give Nigeria cutting edge

If there was a moment that summed up Nigeria’s failed World Cup qualifying campaign, it was perhaps Victor Osimhen’s incredible miss during a crunch play-off against Gabon.

The usually lethal striker somehow fired wide with just the goalkeeper to beat right at the end of normal time in the November game in Rabat.



He did make amends by scoring twice in extra time as the Super Eagles eventually won that match, but their bid to make the finals in North America came to an end a few days later as they lost on penalties to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Nigeria, an African footballing superpower, will therefore be absent from a second consecutive World Cup while a record number of teams from the continent — 10 if DR Congo win an intercontinental play-off in March — will be present.

On Wednesday, however, the Nigerians will be back in the Moroccan capital for a blockbuster Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against the hosts and title favourites.

The only way the Super Eagles can really make amends is by beating Morocco and winning AFCON.

Nigeria, who lost the 2024 Cup of Nations final to hosts Ivory Coast, are looking for a fourth continental title to follow those won in 1980, 1994 and 2013.

It remains a big ask given the challenge of beating 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco in front of almost 70,000 of their supporters in Rabat, as well as the fact that either Senegal or Mohamed Salah’s Egypt would then lie in wait in the final.

But Nigeria have arguably been the most impressive side these last three weeks in Morocco, scoring a tournament-high 14 goals in five matches.

Osimhen has four goals, including the opener in Saturday’s 2-0 quarter-final victory against Algeria in Marrakesh in which he also set up the clincher for Akor Adams.

A player who starred on the run to the final two years ago despite scoring just once is now at his prolific best for Eric Chelle’s team.

“I think as a man and as a player, I’ve improved a lot,” Osimhen said after Saturday’s game in which his connection with fellow forwards Adams and Ademola Lookman was showcased.

“I always come back to the mistakes I have made when I am in my spare time and try to see how I can improve.”

– ‘Peak at the right time’ –

Osimhen was brilliant despite his lack of goals at the last AFCON, working tirelessly for the team in the energy-sapping and heat and humidity of Ivory Coast.

After seven Cup of Nations matches without scoring, he has now scored four in the last four games, and has nine in eight appearances for his country since mid-October.

That has left him just two goals away from equalling the national team record of 37 goals held by the late Rashidi Yekini.

Osimhen is also enjoying a fine campaign for Galatasaray, scoring 12 goals in 16 games for the Turkish giants including six in the UEFA Champions League.

“Now I have so much confidence in the way I play with the help of my teammates but for me it is not about the goals or assists, it is just about winning something with this squad,” said the 27-year-old former African player of the year.

Take away that fateful penalty shoot-out and Nigeria have not lost a competitive game since former Mali boss Chelle became coach a year ago.

They have put the distraction of a row over bonuses to one side on their AFCON run in Morocco, and Osimhen’s strop during the last-16 win over Mozambique appears to have been nothing more than a player’s competitive spirit going a little too far.

“In a tournament like this it is important to peak at the right time,” said defender Semi Ajayi, of English Championship side Hull City.

“I feel like in every single game we have taken a step forward and improved, and we are looking to improve again for the next one.”



So what about going into the lions’ den next against Morocco in Rabat?

“We have a lot of experience in the changing room. We have dealt with big situations and pressure before,” Ajayi added.