Holders Crystal Palace stunned by Macclesfield in biggest ever FA Cup shock

Palace are now winless in nine games in all competitions.

Crystal Palace’s defence of the FA Cup came to an embarrassing end as they were beaten 2-1 by sixth-tier Macclesfield in the biggest shock in the competition’s history.

Macclesfield miracle

The 117 places that separate Premier League outfit Palace from Macclesfield of the National League North in the English football pyramid is the most ever overcome by an underdog side in FA Cup history.

Captain Paul Dawson and Isaac Buckley-Ricketts scored either side of half-time to secure a famous victory for a club that were forced to reform in 2020 after being wound up for unpaid debts.

Macclesfield are also still coming to terms with the death of forward Euan McLeod, who died aged 21, less than a month ago after a car accident when he was travelling home after a match.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner, who has been linked with the vacant managerial post at Manchester United, made six changes but his starting line-up still included England internationals Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton.

Palace are now winless in nine games in all competitions and set-piece defending has been at the heart of that slump.

Macclesfield took full advantage when Dawson powered in a header from a free-kick just before half-time.

Glasner turned his back in disbelief at the goalmouth scramble that led to the sixth-division side’s second goal.

Palace fluff their lines

Buckley-Ricketts prodded past Walter Benitez from close range on the hour after Palace fluffed multiple opportunities to clear the danger.

Spanish international Yeremy Pino’s pinpoint free-kick in the 90th minute showed the quality the Premier League side possess.

But they could not save themselves from going down in history for the wrong reasons just months on from beating Manchester City at Wembley to win a major trophy for the first time.