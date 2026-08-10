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PSG sign France full-back Digne from Villa

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

10 August 2026

01:51 pm

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"I am very honoured to be returning to Paris Saint-Germain," Digne said in a statement.

PSG sign France full-back Digne from Villa

France’ and Aston Viilla defender Lucas Digne has joined Paris Saint-Germain on a three-year deal, the European champions announced on Sunday. Photo: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

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Aston Villa left-back Lucas Digne has joined Paris Saint-Germain on a three-year deal, the European champions announced Sunday.

The 33-year-old French international, who grew up in the Paris region, returns to PSG, where he played for two seasons between 2013 and 2015.

“I am very honoured to be returning to Paris Saint-Germain,” Digne said in a statement on the Ligue 1 champions’ website.

“I am particularly impressed by how the club has developed over the years.

“I can’t wait to start this new chapter and put all my experience at the service of the team.”

After PSG, Digne spent time on loan in Serie A with Roma before signing for Spanish giants Barcelona, who were then coached by current PSG boss Luis Enrique.

He moved to the Premier League in 2018, firstly with Everton, then four years later joining Aston Villa.

At Villa Park, he won the Europa League under Unai Emery last season.

Capped 64 times by his country, Digne became France’s first-choice left-back over the course of the 2026 World Cup.

Digne is PSG’s second major signing of the summer transfer window after fellow French international Maghnes Akliouche arrived from Monaco.

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He could make his debut for his new club against his former employers Aston Villa on Wednesday in the UEFA Super Cup in Salzburg.

However, long term it is likely his principal role will be to provide cover for PSG’s starting left-back, Nuno Mendes.

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Aston Villa F.C. France Paris Saint-Germain F.C. (PSG)

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