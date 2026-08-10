All-new Mazda CX-3 confirmed by a subtle teaser image

Currently in its 12th year of production, the CX-3 will have a replacement, though the exact timing is still a mystery.

Discontinued in Europe and North America as far back as 2021, a newly discovered teaser image has outed the second generation CX-3 as indeed being in Mazda’s plans.

Still going

Its future assured at the end of 2021, not long after being dropped in the mentioned markets, the Hiroshima firm’s smallest SUV has mainly received cosmetic and interior changes since then, the most recent being three years ago in Japan.

Axed in its home market, though, in February this year, the CX-3 has soldiered on in both South Africa and Australia despite being 12 years old.

Future assured…

Last updated locally in February with more specification items for the base Active grade, as well as the removal of the six-speed manual gearbox, the CX-3 received the go-ahead in April, alongside the 2, for a new generation in spite of no details being divulged.

“At some point there will be newer generation models, but … there is a priority list,” Mazda Australia CEO, Vinesh Bhindi, told drive.com.au at the time.

“Getting Large Platform and then the CX-5 replacement, and then electrification technologies, so there is a need [to refresh Mazda 2 and CX-3],” Bhindi continued.

“I mean, I wish we had endless R&D resources that could do everything at once, but that’s not the case.”

… proof revealed

In the latest finding by motor1.com, a blackened outline image, captioned “next generation CX-3”, was noted on page 13 of Mazda’s annual financial report document posted on its global media website.

Mazda’s annual financial report has a teaser image confirming the second generation CX-3. Picture: Mazda

Confirming Bhindi’s comments to Drive of a new CX-3 being in the works, the report doesn’t provide any further details, nor does it hint at the newcomer’s design or a planned unveiling date.

Likely to derive styling inspiration from the new CX-5 and possibly the North America-only CX-50 when it does become a reality, the CX-3 is set to remain under wraps until being officially mentioned by Mazda.

Locally

At present, the South African range comprises four models; Active, Dynamic, Individual and Carbon, all powered by the normally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol engine that sends 121kW/213Nm to the front axle through a six-speed automatic ‘box.

Prices, which includes a five-year/unlimited km warranty and a three-year/unlimited km service plan, are as follows: