Ronaldo red ‘nothing to do with me’: Ireland coach

Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said Cristiano Ronaldo was wrong to blame him for the red card he suffered as Portugal fell to a World Cup qualifying defeat on Thursday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner exchanged words with Hallgrimsson after being sent off during Portugal’s 2-0 defeat in Dublin.



Ronaldo said before the game the Ireland coach had tried to put pressure on the referee by telling the officials not to be influenced by the superstar striker.

With his team trailing by two goals in the second half, the 40-year-old was frustrated and elbowed Dara O’Shea in the back as the Ireland player marked him in the box.

“He complimented me with putting pressure on the referee but listen, it had nothing to do with me, it was his action on the pitch that cost him a red card,” Hallgrimsson told reporters.

“It had nothing to do with me unless I got into his head.”

He added: “This was just a moment of a little silliness for him I would say.”

Ronaldo could potentially miss the start of the World Cup if Portugal qualify, depending on how long his ban is.

After his first red card while playing for his country Ronaldo will not be available for Sunday’s match against Armenia, where Portugal aim to seal passage to next summer’s tournament.

“It’s difficult for a player like Cristiano to be in the penalty area,” said Portugal coach Roberto Martinez.

“He had constant contact with the defenders, who were grabbing him. There was no violence — he tried to push them away.”