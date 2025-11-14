World Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » World Soccer

Ronaldo red ‘nothing to do with me’: Ireland coach

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

14 November 2025

08:58 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner exchanged words with Hallgrimsson after being sent off during Portugal's 2-0 defeat in Dublin.

Ronaldo red 'nothing to do with me': Ireland coach

Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo hands the captain’s armband to Bernardo Silva (left) as he leaves the pitch after receiving a second yellow card during the men’s football 2026 World Cup Group F qualifier against Ireland at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Thursday. Photo: Paul Faith / AFP

Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said Cristiano Ronaldo was wrong to blame him for the red card he suffered as Portugal fell to a World Cup qualifying defeat on Thursday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner exchanged words with Hallgrimsson after being sent off during Portugal’s 2-0 defeat in Dublin.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo says 2026 World Cup ‘definitely’ his last

Ronaldo said before the game the Ireland coach had tried to put pressure on the referee by telling the officials not to be influenced by the superstar striker.

With his team trailing by two goals in the second half, the 40-year-old was frustrated and elbowed Dara O’Shea in the back as the Ireland player marked him in the box.

“He complimented me with putting pressure on the referee but listen, it had nothing to do with me, it was his action on the pitch that cost him a red card,” Hallgrimsson told reporters.

“It had nothing to do with me unless I got into his head.”

He added: “This was just a moment of a little silliness for him I would say.”

Ronaldo could potentially miss the start of the World Cup if Portugal qualify, depending on how long his ban is.

After his first red card while playing for his country Ronaldo will not be available for Sunday’s match against Armenia, where Portugal aim to seal passage to next summer’s tournament.

“It’s difficult for a player like Cristiano to be in the penalty area,” said Portugal coach Roberto Martinez.

RELATED ARTICLES

“He had constant contact with the defenders, who were grabbing him. There was no violence — he tried to push them away.”

Read more on these topics

Cristiano Ronaldo (CR7) Ireland Portugal World Cup

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Rugby Springboks do it again with 14 men: Four takeaways from Italy win
Politics Would you pay R2 million to have dinner with Floyd Shivambu?
News How Cat Matlala blue light investigation placed former EMPD employee’s life at risk
Politics ‘Mad man’ Lesufi survives motion of no confidence
News NGOs to provide humanitarian assistance to 130 Palestinians who arrived at OR Tambo

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now