Rosenior eyes extended stay to stabilise Chelsea

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior believes his spell at Stamford Bridge can end the club’s turbulent period if he is given time to make his mark.

Rosenior became Chelsea’s fifth permanent manager under current owners BlueCo when he arrived from Strasbourg to replace Enzo Maresca in January.



Including caretakers, the 41-year-old is the ninth boss to have held the job in the six years that Mikel Arteta has managed Premier League leaders Arsenal, who host the Blues on Sunday.

There has also been a significant turnover of players and personnel during that time.

Of the Chelsea squad that won the Champions League in 2021, only Reece James remained by September of last year.

Thomas Tuchel, who managed Chelsea to that Champions League final success against Manchester City, was dismissed four months after the new owners took control.

Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino also had short-lived reigns at Chelsea before Maresca’s 18 months in the job ended abruptly on New Year’s Day following a falling out with the hierarchy.

Asked how he viewed his Chelsea future after a solid start featuring four wins from six league games before disappointing draws with Leeds and Burnley, Rosenior said patience was the key to success.

“Sitting here in this chair, I want to be here for as long as possible,” he told reporters on Friday.

“I want to be the guy – and not just me but the team, the staff, the ownership, sporting directors – I want to be a part of something really successful for a long time. That’s why I signed up for this challenge.

“The reality of football is that what gives you time is being successful. You need to show your quality, not just in terms of the games, but every day.



“Every day you need to be top with the players in terms of the way you develop them, the way you put your sessions on, the way you conduct your meetings.

“I hope this is the end of the upheaval for this club. I hope I can be here for a very long time and bring the club the success it deserves.”