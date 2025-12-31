Senegal top AFCON group, DR Congo to face Algeria in last 16

Senegal will face either Burkina Faso or Sudan, who play each other in Casablanca on Wednesday.

Senegal saw off Benin on Tuesday to go through to the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations as winners of Group D, leaving the Democratic Republic of Congo to settle for second place which means they will play Algeria in a heavyweight tie in the next round.

Sadio Mane’s Senegal, African champions in 2022, came into the final round of group games needing to beat Benin in Tangier and hope that their Congolese rivals did not manage to move above them on goal difference.



Senegal ran out 3-0 winners against Benin, with Abdoulaye Seck and Habib Diallo scoring before skipper Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off in the second half. Cherif Ndiaye then added a late penalty.

DR Congo beat already-eliminated Botswana 3-0 at the same time in Rabat, meaning the leading duo both finished with seven points from three games but Pape Thiaw’s Senegal topped the section by a difference of two goals.

As a result, Senegal have a far kinder path in the knockout phase and will remain in Tangier for a last-16 tie on Saturday against the third-place finisher in Group E.

That will be either Burkina Faso or Sudan, who play each other in Casablanca on Wednesday.

The Leopards, in contrast, must play 2019 champions Algeria in the last 16 next Tuesday with the winner of that potentially having to face Nigeria in the quarter-finals.

Benin’s three points, courtesy of a solitary 1-0 win over Botswana, are enough for them to go through as one of the best third-placed teams.

It will be just their second appearance in the AFCON knockout stages and their reward is a meeting with Mohamed Salah’s Egypt in Agadir on Monday.

Israel-based centre-back Seck headed Senegal into the lead from Krepin Diatta’s free-kick on 38 minutes and their second goal arrived just after the hour when a superb cutback by Mane was turned in by Diallo.

Skipper Koulibaly was then sent off after a yellow card was upgraded to red following a VAR review, leaving the Lions of Teranga to play out the final 19 minutes plus stoppage time a man down.

Ndiaye’s 97th-minute penalty made it 3-0 and ended any doubt about Senegal’s final position in the group.

Playmaker Gael Kakuta, once of Chelsea and now playing in Turkey, was in outstanding form for DR Congo against Botswana at Al Medina stadium as his backheel set up Nathanael Mbuku for the opener.

Kakuta then converted a penalty shortly before half-time and got his second and his team’s third on the hour mark from Theo Bongonda’s assist.

Another goal at that point could have left DR Congo and Senegal with identical records and facing a possible drawing of lots to determine their final group positions.



DR Congo thought they had it when Fiston Mayele put the ball in the net on 64 minutes.

He appeared to have scored with his shoulder but the goal was eventually disallowed for handball after a VAR check and it finished 3-0.