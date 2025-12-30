Player Ratings: Zimbabwe 2 Bafana 3

Tshepang Moremi, Lyle Foster and Oswin Appollis were on the scoresheet for Bafana.

Bafana Bafana sealed their place in the last-16 of the Africa Cup of Nations after a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Zimbabwe in their final group match.

Tshepang Moremi, Lyle Foster and Oswin Appollis were on the scoresheet for Bafana to cancel out Tawanda Chirewa’s goal and Aubrey Modiba’s own goal.

The result sees South Africa finish on six points, one behind Group B winners Egypt.



Below are the player ratings by Phakaaathi football reporter Katlego Modiba.

Player Ratings:

Ronwen Williams – 6

He was beaten by Tawanda Chirewa’s brilliant first-half strike, but the Bafana captain could have reacted better to the second. Produced a few routine saves but didn’t reach his usual high level.

Khuliso Mudau – 8

It was yet another strong shift at right-back. Read the danger well, defended firmly and rarely looked troubled.

Aubrey Modiba – 5

He was generally solid down the left flank before the unfortunate own goal in the 74th minute which dented an otherwise steady performance.

Siyabonga Ngezana – 4

Another unconvincing performance by Ngezana at centre-back and his understanding with Mbekezeli Mbokazi remains questionable as the pair looked at times.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi – 5

Not his best outing and was caught out in the build-up to Chirewa’s equaliser after committing too soon and opening space inside the box.

Sphephelo Sithole – 5

Usually dependable, he struggled for rhythm and sharpness in midfield. The link-up with Mokoena lacked fluidity and Broos opted to replace him with Aubaas at half-time.

Teboho Mokoena – 6

Not as influential as he can be, but still put in a steady shift and contributed in key phases to help Bafana see out the result.

Tshepang Moremi – 6

A lively presence early on, using his speed to stretch the Zimbabwe defence but he began to fade and made way in the 76th minute.

Sipho Mbule – 5

Showed some good touches in possession but struggled to create meaningful openings going forward.

Oswin Appollis – 7

The attacking winger displayed composure to bury the late penalty that sealed the win. Looked threatening in transition and tested Zimbabwe goalkeeper Washington Arubi from open play too.

Lyle Foster – 6

Not heavily involved, but once again delivered a crucial second-half goal when South Africa needed it most.

Bathusi Aubaas – 6

He added a positive impact after coming on for Sithole at the break. Injected urgency and improved Bafana’s ball progression from deep.

Mohau Nkota – 6

He made an influential cameo that added the spark late on. His strike resulted in the penalty from which Appollis scored.

Evidence Makgopa – 5

Came on with 17 minutes left but struggled to find a foothold in the game.

Thalente Mbatha – N/A

Introduced too late to fairly assess after replacing Mbule near the end.